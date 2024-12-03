Holiday Recipe: Chili Cornbread Bites

Spice up your holiday gatherings with a taste of the South! This delicious recipe, brought to you by Southern City Flavors, is perfect for impressing guests and adding a new twist to your traditional table spread this holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family, throwing a party, or simply creating warm memories at home, this recipe is crafted to bring people together and make your holiday season even more flavorful. Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Dive into the recipe below!

Chili Cornbread Bites

Ingredients:

Southern City Flavors Cornbread Mix (regular or jalapeno)

1/4 cup milk

2 eggs

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 lbs ground beef

1 can medium chili beans

1 cup chopped onion

1 can diced tomatoes

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

8 oz can tomato sauce

salt to taste

olive oil

sour cream

sharp shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Heat olive oil in a large pot. Cook chopped onion until just soft (approx 5 minutes). Add in ground beef breaking apart into small pieces. Cook through.

Add chili beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili powder, garlic powder and salt to taste. Stir all ingredients together.

Bring pot to a boil then simmer for 20 – 30 minutes.

Grease 2 muffin tins.

In a mixing bowl combine cornbread mix, milk, eggs and vegetable oil. Pour batter into muffin tins.

Place in oven and cook until deep golden brown and toothpick can be poked through and removed without batter on it.

Once cornbread is done, remove from oven and let cool completely.

Slice off a portion of the top of the cornbread muffins. Scoop out a very shallow hole in what’s left of cornbread muffin. Fill with chili. Top of a dollop of sour cream and shredded cheese. Cornbread muffin tops can be placed back onto muffins, crumbled up and sprinkled onto or left off completely.

Looking to elevate your holiday feast even more? Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable gifts and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season extra special by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

