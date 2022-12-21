Holiday Gift Guide from A Moment’s Peace

Finding a holiday gift that your family and friends are sure to love can be difficult. People are picky and you don’t want to get something they will re-gift next year.

A Moment’s Peace is here to help! A gift card from A Moment’s Peace is a perfect stocking stuffer or a way to show your appreciation to those in your life. There are so many services to choose from the recipient will have a hard time deciding what to use it for.

How to Purchase a Gift Card

If you are interested in purchasing a gift card, there are a few different ways you can go about it. The first option is to come in-store and one of the front desk staff will assist you in purchasing a physical gift card.

Maybe you’re already out of town for the holidays or don’t have time to swing by the store. No worries! A Moment’s Peace sells physical and electronic gift cards on their website. You can select gift cards by amount or by package or service.

Services

A Moment’s Peace offers services for everyone! There are so many choices your family and friends won’t be able to decide what to use their gift card on! Some of those services include:

Hair Styling

Manicures & Pedicures

Sunless Tanning

Professional MakeUp

Massage Therapy

Skin Care Treatment

Med Spa

Packages

If you know friends and family well and can pinpoint exactly what they need to pamper themselves, grab a gift card with the perfect amount for a package at A Moment’s Peace. Some of the package options are listed below but for a full list of packages, visit A Moment’s Peace website.

Couples Peace

Couples Peace is offered as 60 minutes or 90 minutes and features a couples massage and pedicure. It’s a great way to spend some relaxing time with your loved one.

Day of Peace

The Day of Peace package is offered as a full day or half day. During the full day, you will start the morning with a facial and a massage. You will then enjoy a private lunch in the tranquility room. After lunch, you will enjoy and mani/pedi and end the day with hair styling and makeup application. It’s the perfect way to pamper yourself and relax, especially if you’ve got big plans that evening.

For the half-day package, you will choose between the massage or facial, enjoy your private lunch, and end your day of peace with a mani/pedi.

Gentleman’s Day of Peace

Don’t think that the men in your life wouldn’t love a spa day. This package is designed just for them! The day will start with a facial designed specifically for a man’s skin. Following that there is a massage and a break for a private lunch. To end the day, there is a hand and foot treatment to repair and moisturize the skin and maintain cuticles and nails.

A Moment’s Peace

Don’t wait! Stop by or visit A Moment’s Peace website to grab a gift card for all of your loved ones this holiday season.