Holiday Entertainment Takes Flight at BNA®

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is kicking off its holiday celebration this week with live music, puppet performances, carolers, balloon artists and three scheduled appearances from Santa Claus through Dec. 23.

On Dec. 14, BNA will host Metro Nashville Public Library/Wishing Chair Productions’ Puppet Truck featuring the marionette version of Hansel and Gretel, the classic Brothers Grimm tale told with the charming Peeko Puppets. Show times are 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and will be performed at the South Terminal Stage, near Green Beans Coffee, just outside the security exit check point.

Travelers are encouraged to check the events schedule at https://flynashville.com/events to add some festivities to their holiday travel in December.

BNA’s holiday entertainment will be performed at four locations throughout the airport, the South Terminal Stage, near Green Beans Coffee, the Concourse A/B Rotunda, the new BNA Live Stage in Concourse C, and the North Terminal, along with three performances roaming in the terminal areas.

LOCATION: SOUTH TERMINAL STAGE, NEAR GREEN BEANS COFFEE

Dec. Time Performer

2 3-4 p.m. Harmony Mennonite Youth Group

9 12-2 p.m. John Birdsong Quintet

12 12-2 p.m. Marty Crum Jazz Quartet

14 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Puppet Truck

16 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ACT IV

16 2-4 p.m. Santa Claus and Balloon Artist

19 12-2 p.m. Billy Gaines

19 5-7 p.m. John Birdsong Quintet

20 12-2 p.m. Leif Shires Jazz Combo

20 2:30-4:30 p.m. James Satterwhite Trio

21 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pattie Cossentino

21 2-4 p.m. Michael Fair

22 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sonja Hopkins

22 2-4 p.m. Kent Goodson

23 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Teri Reid Quartet

23 2-4 p.m. John Birdsong Quartet

LOCATION: CONCOURSE A/B ROTUNDA

Dec. Time Performer

22 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jim Hayden

22 2-5 p.m. Diane Marino

23 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rob Harris

23 2-5 p.m. Karlton Taylor

LOCATION: BNA LIVE STAGE, CONCOURSE C

Dec. Time Performer

9 10-11:30 a.m. Doug the Pug

19 2-4 p.m. Diane Marino Duo

22 2-4 p.m. Santa Claus and the Balloon Artist

23 2-4 p.m. Holiday Karaoke

LOCATION: NORTH TERMINAL

Dec. Time Performer

16 12-2 p.m. Santa Claus and the Balloon Artist

20 3-5 p.m. Joe West Trio

LOCATION: ROAMING IN TERMINAL

Dec. Time Performer

14 2:30-4:30 p.m. The Yuletide Carolers

19 2:30-4:30 p.m. The Yuletide Carolers

21 1-3 p.m. Sandy Claus

