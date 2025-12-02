Holiday Blood Drive Aims To Boost Local Supplies Before Christmas

A community blood drive is set for early December as local leaders and health partners work to strengthen the area’s blood supply ahead of the holiday season in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will host the drive from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, at 940 New Salem Highway, where the Blood Assurance mobile bus will be parked to collect donations.

Donations made through Blood Assurance stay in the region, helping patients in Rutherford County and surrounding communities. The nonprofit supplies blood to StoneCrest Medical Center and supports Ascension St. Thomas Medical Centers across Davidson County and Rutherford County.

Organizers noted that blood donations are critical for both emergency situations and everyday medical care. Donors who participate will receive a pair of Christmas socks as a thank-you.

Those interested can preregister by visiting Blood Assurance’s Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office drive webpage.

