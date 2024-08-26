Historic Rose Mont in Gallatin Featured on ‘Haunted Discoveries’

A historic, Gallatin landmark was recently featured in Haunted Discoveries’ third season of The American Paranormal Research Association.

Episode two features Rose Mont in Gallatin. The historic home, owned by the City of Gallatin and built by Josephus Conn Guild in 1842, blends Greek Revival and Palladian design. The Guild family lived on the property until 2005. However, besides its history, the mansion has been the place of paranormal sightings and is believed to be home to three ghosts.

On social media, Haunted Discoveries shared about episode two, “The Seer: The team heads to Rose Mont in Tennessee, uncovering ghostly secrets possibly linked to the home’s ancestral lineage.”

They continued, “In a rare encounter, the team meets with a living descendant of the farm’s original owners to explore whether multiple generations of his ancestors are behind the ghostly phenomena that have plagued the property for years. Could the spirits of the past still be lingering, or is there something more sinister at play?”

The Travel Channel also featured Rose Mont on its Generations of Ghost episode in 2021 and its reports of hauntings that have been discussed for decades.

Other Tennessee locations featured in this season of Haunted Discoveries include Harriman Hospital and Brushy Mountain Penitentiary. New episodes of Haunted Discoveries air on Fridays at 7 p.m. central and can be streamed on Haunt TV here.

