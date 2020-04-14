Heavy rainfall over the weekend has pushed the Stones River significantly higher than normal, making it extremely dangerous for boaters, kayakers, canoers and swimmers.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is warning residents to avoid any recreational activity on the Stones River, streams, and flood control channels because of the high water and dangerous current.

The Stones River at Manson Pike Trailhead, located near Searcy Street and Medical Center Pkwy, has risen so high, the nearby Dam at Ransom’s Mill is not visible.

“With the high-water levels and a current flowing several miles an hour, it’s extremely dangerous,” said MFRD Chief Mark Foulks. “It’s not safe whether you are thinking about kayaking, canoeing or boating.”

Two teenagers escaped injury after their kayak overturned, leaving them stranded in the Stones River Sunday, March 29, following a heavy rainfall.

The teenagers were not wearing a lifejacket and had to be rescued by MFRD Swift Water Rescue Team.

“Thankfully, we were able to get to the teens in time,” Foulks said. “This should serve as a lesson learned to residents who are encouraged to avoid the area until the water recedes.

Parts of Murfreesboro received 3.61 inches of rain this weekend, according to meteorologists.