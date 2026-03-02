High-Speed Chase in La Vergne Ends in Crash Involving Squad Car

A high-speed pursuit in La Vergne ended with a patrol vehicle being struck and multiple felony charges filed.

The La Vergne Police Department reported that officers responding to reports of reckless driving around 9 p.m. observed two vehicles fleeing at high speeds: a black Infiniti without headlights and a white Jeep SUV. After initially terminating the pursuit, one of the suspect vehicles collided with a marked squad car stationed in the intersection of Stones River Road with emergency lights activated to protect other motorists.

The white Jeep later crashed on Hurricane Circle into a residence. EMS evaluated occupants at the scene, and thankfully, no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the black Infiniti was located in the Cherokee Drive area. One occupant was detained immediately, and the driver was later apprehended after a coordinated effort between second- and third-shift officers.

Charges against the white Jeep driver include reckless driving, felony reckless aggravated assault, felony vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, and felony evading. The black Infiniti driver faces felony evading.

Authorities thanked community members for providing detailed suspect information, which helped officers quickly bring the incident to a safe resolution.

