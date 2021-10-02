The first championships of the 2021-22 school year are set to begin next week in Sevierville. High school golfers from across the state will convene at Sevierville Golf Club for two rounds of competition in each class and division.

Players from larger member schools will compete Monday and Tuesday and those representing smaller schools will play on Thursday and Friday.

The public may follow live, hole-by-hole scoring of the tournament at TSSAAsports.com.

2021 Championship Dates

October 4-5: Division I-AA and Division II-AA

October 7-8: Division I-A and Division II-A

Admission

Spectator tickets are $12 per day if purchased in advance on GoFan, $15 per day if purchased with cash at the gate. Everyone school-age and older must purchase a ticket.

TACA cards will be honored when presented with a matching photo ID, but the TSSAA ID Card will NOT be accepted for admission. School administrators who are registered on the TSSAA Portal can sign-in for free admission at the team entrance.

Spectator Information

Golf carts will not be rented to spectators, so all attendees should be prepared to walk the course or watch the live scoring on your mobile devices or at the pavilion outside the Clubhouse. Those following a participant who is scheduled to tee off from Hole #11 on the River Course should be prepared for a lengthy walk to that hole and plan their time accordingly. Participants will be shuttled to their start, but there will not be room for spectators on those shuttles.