High School Seniors Interested in STEM or Business Degrees Encouraged to Apply for Scarlett Family Foundation College Scholarship

The Scarlett Family Foundation is reminding Middle Tennessee high school seniors interested in STEM or Business degrees that there is just one month left to apply for their college scholarship. The application period, which began on September 15, will close on December 15, 2024. Graduating seniors from any of Middle Tennessee’s 40 counties are encouraged to apply.

Scholarship amounts range from $2,500 to $30,000 per academic year and are based on financial need and merit. The awards are renewable for up to four years or until the recipient completes their undergraduate degree, whichever comes first.

Full eligibility requirements for applicants are as follows:

Must have obtained a high school diploma or GED as a resident of one of the qualifying Middle Tennessee counties.

Must intend to enroll full-time as a college freshman, sophomore, junior, or fourth-year senior for the upcoming academic year.

Demonstrate financial need, as determined by a 1040 tax return and the cost of tuition at the college or university they plan to attend.

Plan to pursue a Business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics) degree at a 4-year, not-for-profit college or university.

A minimum ACT score of 21 and a GPA of 2.5 or higher are required for high school seniors.

The Scarlett Family Foundation scholarship was established in 2006. To date, the Foundation has awarded over 750 scholarships totaling more than $20 million.

Qualifying Middle Tennessee counties include:

Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, Dekalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, and Wilson.

Scholarship recipients are studying at, or have graduated from, 60 universities across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

Eligibility requirements are available at scarlettfoundation.org/students.

About the Scarlett Family Foundation

Founded in 2005, the Scarlett Family Foundation advocates, invests, and works to ensure that all students in Middle Tennessee have access to a high-quality education. Since 2018, the Foundation has helped more than 500 Middle Tennessee students attend college and awarded over 250 grants to local organizations.

