High School Band Director Charged With Rape In Sumner County

On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, White House High School Band Director Dalton Hawkins was arrested by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office received information on Wednesday that Mr. Hawkins was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor student. Upon further investigation, Mr. Hawkins was arrested and charged with statutory rape. “Every child deserves to feel safe in their community, and we will continue working tirelessly to hold offenders accountable and protect the most vulnerable members of our county.” -Sheriff Eric Craddock

Mr. Hawkins has been removed as the White House Band Director and will be terminated as an employee of Sumner County Schools. Superintendent Scott Langford said, “Our first priority is always the safety of our students, and we stand with Sheriff Craddock and his Deputies in pursuing all criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

More Crime News

Sumner County Schools is working with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office to cooperate and assist in the investigation. Anyone with any information please contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615- 451-3838.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email