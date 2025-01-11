Hermitage Hotel Unveils Botanical Tea in Partnership with Antiques & Garden Show

The Hermitage Hotel, a National Historic Landmark, is proud to serve as the Presenting Hotel for the prestigious Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville. To mark this exciting collaboration, the hotel will host an exclusive meet-and-greet event featuring an exquisite selection of floral-inspired canapés and cocktails. Guests will be captivated by stunning floral displays that will transform the hotel’s grand lobby, bringing the beauty of the garden indoors and celebrate the Beaux-Arts architecture of the iconic hotel.

The meet-and-greet will feature Shane Connolly, a renowned ambassador for sustainable floristry and floral designer for the British Royal Family, alongside Willow Crossley, the UK’s “Queen of Flowers,” known for her work as an author, designer, and influencer. This partnership highlights The Hermitage Hotel’s longstanding legacy as Nashville’s beloved gathering place for over a century.

The reception will feature a signature cocktail, Beaux & Bloom, that will blend the delicate floral sweetness of Elderflower Liqueur with the refreshing zest of fresh citrus, creating a light, aromatic base. Topped with Laurent Perrier Champagne, its fine bubbles add a touch of luxury and effervescence, resulting in a refined and refreshing drink perfect for any moment (10% of proceeds will be donated back to Antiques & Gardens)

Following, the weekend will feature the Beaux & Bloom Afternoon Tea from 2pm-4pm where the cocktail will also be available for a limited time. Reservations can be made via resy here.

Now in its 35th year, the Antiques & Garden Show has become a treasured tradition in Nashville’s cultural landscape. Featuring over 150 world-class exhibitors showcasing timeless antiques, fine art, and innovative horticulture, the Show offers an unequaled experience with keynote speaker Brooke Shields. Find tickets here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email