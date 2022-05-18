If you like Mountain Dew, you can now try Hard Mtn Dew, the new seltzer that launched in Tennessee.

Flavors for Hard Mtn Dew include Baja Blast, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. With no caffeine, zero added sugar and 100 calories per serving, HARD MTN DEW contains 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Available in 24oz. single-serve cans and 12-pack 12oz. can Mix Packs, HARD MTN DEW was first launched in Florida, Iowa, and Tennessee. On social media, they shared Oklahoma and Minnesota will be the next states to roll out soon.

You can find Hard MTN Dew at your local retailer.

Planning a summer outing in East Tennessee? For Tennessee residents, Mountain Dew shared it will be opening MTN Dew Outpost at Doe Mountain in Mountain City, Tennessee. On Saturday, June 4, MTN DEW takes over the Adventure Center at Doe Mountain – the main entry point to 8,600 acres of rugged mountain wilderness that sits outside the town of Mountain City, Tennessee.