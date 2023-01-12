Here’s What We Know so Far About In-N-Out Burger Coming to Tennessee

We reported on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger will head to Tennessee . California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, shakes are made with real ice cream, and nothing is ever frozen or microwaved.

Here’s what we know so far.

In-N-Out Burger will make a large investment in Tennessee.

In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee.

A Number of New Jobs will be Created in Williamson County.

The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.

Tennessee will be the East Territory Office for their Expansion

Located off Interstate 65 in Franklin, In-N-Out will begin construction on its 100,000-square-foot office building by late 2024, with construction slated to be complete by 2026. The eastern territory office will house positions that support various business functions, from operations management to HR and IT. In-N-Out is recognized as a company that is committed to treating its associates like family.

New Restaurants will Open Later

When the news broke, everyone was wondering when they could get a first taste of a double double – it won’t happen until 2026.

This will be New Territory for In-N-Out Burger

Currently, there are no restaurants beyond Texas. In-N-Out Burger has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas.

Most Popular Menu Items

If you aren’t familiar with the fast-food chain, there’s a not so secret menu you can find on the website, items regulars made popular. Animal fries, french fries topped with cheese, grilled onions, and In-N-Out sauce; 3×3 is a triple patty burger; a grilled cheese that consists of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spread toasted on a bun. They have only three flavors of milkshakes-chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla but you can order Neopolitian where you layer each flavor in your shake.