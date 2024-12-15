Here are the Most Popular Gift Cards this Holiday Season

As the holidays approach and time runs out to purchase a gift, a gift card is often the best option.

WalletHub released a study analyzing the most popular gift cards this holiday season. In 2023, a Visa Gift Card was the most popular gift card, followed by an Amazon Gift card. The most surprising finding on the list was that the popularity of Walmart gift cards increased 17 points this year,, as compared to 2023 coming in at number five on the list.

See the top ten list below.

Visa Gift Card Amazon Gift Card Target Gift Card Sephora Gift Card Walmart Gift Card Starbucks Gift Card Disney Gift Card American Express Gift Card eBay Gift Card Google Play Gift Card

