Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.
WalletHub released its 2022 Easter Facts & Stats and here’s what we learned.
- Total related expenses expected in 2022 are $170 per person.
- A lot of money will be spent on candy, it’s projected to be $3 Billion.
- Cost of the most expensive chocolate bunny is $49,000.
- To look your Sunday best for Easter, $3.4 Billion will be spent on clothing.
- The most popular items in Easter baskets are chocolate bunnies, individually wrapped candy, loose chewy, candy, and bunny stuffed animals.
- There will be 91 Million chocolate bunnies sold for Easter.
- A consumption of jellybeans on Easter could circle the globe three times which equates to 16 million jelly beans.
- We tend to mostly agree on how to eat an Easter Bunny, 78 percent start with the ears followed by the feet and tail.
- Which came first? 52.4 percent of Americans say the Easter Bunny came before the Easter Egg.
- Here are the top five things families plan to do on Easter- egg hunt, eating candy, dyeing eggs, taking family photos, and making Easter dinner.