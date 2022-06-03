The Discovery Center is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are events for the entire family through the entire month of June.
1Secret Garden Party
Friday, June 3 | 7 p.m.
Join for “A Gilded Evening in the Gardens of Versailles” hosted at Sharon and Dr. Mural Kolli’s breathtaking Northwoods home. The popular annual event features an elegant banquet of experiences this year, including fine foods, exquisite sweets, and tantalizing auction items benefitting the museum’s mission of engaging curious minds. Tickets & info»
2Secret Garden Tours
Saturday, June 4 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 5 | 1 – 4 p.m.
The Secret Garden Tour is your opportunity to stroll through intimate gardens tucked away in local homes, benefitting Discovery Center. Tickets & info»
3MathRox exhibit opening
Saturday, June 4
Get ready to divide and conquer a range of life-size games, puzzles and building challenges designed to multiply your math skills! Infinite variables await as you solve brainteasers and explore new hands-on activities. Included with admission, free for members.
4Summer Campology
June 6 – Aug. 5
It’s not too late to reserve your camper’s spot at Campology this summer! Our camps incorporate play and hands-on inquiry-based learning into each and every day. Campers experience STEAM-focused lessons packed with innovative games, projects, and activities, all designed to help kids learn, socialize, and have fun! Info & registration»
5All Access Night
Thursday, June 9 | 5-8 p.m.
All Access Nights are a time for special-needs families to enjoy the Discovery Center’s exhibits in a sensory-friendly environment. All Access Nights are free, but reservations are suggested. Sponsored by SEC, Inc. Info & registration»
6Juneteenth (Free Day)
Sunday, June 19 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Join for a free day celebrating African American history, culture, and the abiding spirit of community — featuring special activities for all ages! Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Nissan Foundation. More info»