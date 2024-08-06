Hendersonville Police Searching for Alleged Car Theives

August 6, 2024 – On July 30, 2024, the Hendersonville Police Department began investigating the theft of two Infinity Q50 vehicles. One Infinity Q50 was stolen from an apartment complex off Walton Ferry Rd, and the other was taken from an apartment complex off Saundersville Rd.

On the same day, in the early morning hours, one of the stolen Infinity Q50 was found abandoned at a gas station in Nashville. The recovered vehicle was processed, and video footage from the location was collected. After analyzing the evidence and reviewing the video, the detectives identified two suspects. One suspect is Anthony Chambers (21) from Nashville, and the other is Terrain Johnson (21) from LaVergne.

The Hendersonville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating them.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

Source: Hendersonville Police Department

