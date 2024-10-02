Helping Students Prepare for College

As we finish up the first nine weeks of the 2024-25 school year, the WCS Counseling Department has information they want to share with high school seniors and their families.

FAFSA

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available to everyone on December 1, 2024. Students will need to visit the Federal Student Aid website to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID.

The priority deadline to submit a completed FAFSA is April 15, 2025. For more information on completing the application, visit the College for TN website.

TN Promise

Students must apply for the Tennessee Promise program by November 1, 2024.

The Tennessee Promise is both a scholarship and mentoring program focused on increasing the number of students who attend college in Tennessee. It covers the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the Pell grant, HOPE scholarship or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award. Students may use the scholarship at any of the State’s 13 community colleges, 24 colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program.

To be eligible for the Tennessee Promise, students must complete the application, complete the FAFSA, attend a mandatory meeting and complete eight hours of community service to be eligible.

TN Achieves

TN Achieves, the nonprofit partnering organization to the Tennessee Promise, needs volunteers to support the Class of 2025.

Mentors spend one hour per month working with a group of two to three students who have asked for the opportunity to work with a mentor. Williamson County still needs at least 75 mentors to serve the Class of 2025. Visit the TN Achieves website to register as a mentor.

In addition to the information above, more resources are available on the College for TN website. Students and their families may also talk to their school counselor for more information.

Source: Williamson County Schools

