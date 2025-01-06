Help Students Buy School Clothes By Supporting SRO Cornhole Tournament

Sheriff’s School Resource Officers are raising funds to supply school clothes to middle and high school students in need. SROs are sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 15 at Stars and Strikes in Smyrna.

Coordinator SRO Sam Trubee said SROs take the Rutherford County students shopping for the clothes.

The students’ families are experiencing some tough times and are struggling, he said.

“Getting to see the spark of excitement is rewarding when they can go shopping for clothes,” Trubee said. “They let their character shine.”

Trubee hopes businesses and individuals will consider being corporate sponsors with a $1,000 donation, platinum sponsors at $500, gold sponsors at $300 and basic sponsors at $125.

Cost is $50 for a two-person team to compete.

People interested in becoming sponsors for the students or cornhole players may contact Trubee at [email protected] or at 615-203-4862.

