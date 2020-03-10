Help Smyrna Police ID Two Aggravated Robbery Suspects

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in identifying two individuals involved in an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., two armed suspects entered the BP gas station located at 251 North Lowry Street. The two store clerks were held at gunpoint, while one of the suspects took an unknown amount of money from the register.

The two suspects, pictured below, are black males driving a dark-colored, 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information concerning the suspects is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hannah with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5146 or Stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.

