SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in locating a juvenile runaway.

On March 16, 2020, Tia Stevison ran away from her home in Smyrna, Tennessee. Tia is approximately 5’7”, 155 pounds, and was last seen climbing out of the window of her apartment building. Her mode of travel is unknown. Tia is known to frequent areas surrounding Smyrna, including Murfreesboro and Nashville.

If you have had any contact with this juvenile or have any information concerning her whereabouts, please call Smyrna Police Department, 615-459-6644.

