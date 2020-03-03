How to Help Nashville Tornado Victims

A devastating tornado rolled through Middle Tennessee late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, hitting parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Donelson, Lebanon and other nearby towns.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in Metro Nashville and Davidson County on Tuesday. For those looking to help, here are organizations that will accept donations, aid, and volunteers.

American Red Cross

Phone: 615-250-4300

Website: http://www.redcross.org/…/ten…/local-chapters/nashville-area

The Nashville Chapter American Red Cross will help identify and provide damage and needs assessment for disaster victims, and ensure that they have food, clothing, water, medications and other basic essentials.

Salvation Army

Phone: 615-242-0411

Website: https://www.salvationarmynashville.org/

The Salvation Army has a long-standing history of ministering to children and families in Nashville, and would provide fixed and mobile feeding sites, clothing, bedding, lodging and other emergency aid to victims.

Second Harvest Food Bank

Phone: 615-329-3491

Website: http://secondharvestmidtn.org/

During a community crisis in Nashville, Second Harvest helps in the coordination of basic food items to areas that need it. The organization was formed to provide a central distribution center for companies, groups and individuals who want to help provide food to people in Middle Tennessee who are hungry.

Community Foundation of Middle TN

Phone: 888-540-5200

Website: http://www.cfmt.org/

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is the primary charitable repository for cash, and would maintain ultimate authority and control over the Metro Disaster Response Fund, a program designed to meet the needs of our community during disaster. The agency would convene the Metro Disaster Response Fund Advisory Committee to evaluate requests for cash assistance and make distributions from the fund to tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations assisting with efforts to rebuild the lives of individuals and families affected by a local disaster – both immediately and long-term.

Crisis Center/2-1-1

Phone: 211

Website: http://tn211.mycommunitypt.com/

The Crisis Center/2-1-1 has been a critical partner in Nashville’s emergency and crisis response efforts for more than 35 years. When a disaster strikes, Nashville will rely on the Crisis Center and its recently created 211 division to connect disaster victims to the services they need. Whether it is food, shelter, counseling, or other social service needs, 211 is specifically designed to connect people with more than 2,800 health and human services agencies.

Hands On Nashville

Phone: 615-298-1108

Website: www.hon.org

Often, during a community crisis, people are eager to volunteer their time and energy to help communities recover. During a disaster, the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management would rely on Hands on Nashville to connect volunteers with people and agencies that need help.