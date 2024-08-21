Help Murfreesboro Celebrate 45 Years of Patterson Park Community Center

Join the City of Murfreesboro as they recognize the last 45 years of the Patterson Park Community Center!

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Address: 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

The City is offering some incredible sampler classes, games, activities, giveaways, face painting, music, facility tours, food trucks – and MORE. There will be FREE admission all day and an official presentation at 10 am with special guests.

This is the perfect time to stop by and enjoy Patterson Park Community Center!

