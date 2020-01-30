Help Identify this Individual Involved in a Theft at Smyrna Target

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual responsible for a theft at Target.

On January 9, 2020, the individual pictured below entered the Target store located at 803 Industrial Drive in Smyrna. The individual removed household goods, camping equipment, and fishing equipment from the shelves and walked out of the store, past all points of sale, without paying for the merchandise. The individual left the area in a beige Pontiac van.

Anyone who may know the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5434.

