Detectives need assistance identifying this woman as a person of interest in an aggravated assault case.

On May 5, a customer became upset with a server at Applebee’s on S. Rutherford Blvd. and pulled a handgun and made threats. The woman left the scene, possibly in a red sedan with a blown headlight.

If you know this person or where she can be found, please call Detective Colby Reed at 629 201 5598 or email tips to [email protected].

