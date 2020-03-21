Help ID Smyrna Armed Robbery Suspect

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.

On March 3, 2020, a suspect entered the BP Gas Station at 33 North Lowry Street in Smyrna, armed with a pistol and attached laser. The suspect was described as a slim, black male, wearing a black hoodie and black Adidas sweat pants with three white lines on the outside of both legs. The suspect’s face was covered with a red mask.

Anyone with information related to this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Elstran with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5451 or clete.elstran@townofsmyrna.org.

