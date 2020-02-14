Help ID an Individual Involved with Theft of a Handgun

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in the theft of a handgun.

On February 6, 2020, the male pictured below met an individual at the Circle K on Nissan Drive with the intent to purchase a handgun. The individual selling the handgun entered the Circle K, leaving the handgun unattended. The male pictured below took the firearm and left the scene without payment.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to contact Detective Armstrong with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.

