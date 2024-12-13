Help Feed Hungry Children in Rutherford County

About 1,300 Rutherford County Schools’ students may be hungry during the Christmas holiday.

That’s why SRO Summer Higgins coordinated a food drive so the children will have enough food during the Christmas break.

SROs are collecting food throughout Rutherford County schools so students will have food to eat.

“I don’t want my babies to go hungry,” Higgins said of the students. “It breaks my heart. It literally makes me cry. Some of these kids go to bed hungry.”

Liaison Jessica Johnson of the school system’s Academic Time Leads to Achieving Students program said the parents work but face critical financial difficulties. Some students live with grandparents or at motels and camp sites with campers without electricity.

Under the ATLAS program, the students receive breakfast and lunch at school.

ATLAS supplies backpacks with easy-to-prepare meals, breakfast foods and snacks for the weekends and holidays.

“We give them the majority of their food,” Johnson said.

The students will be out of school about 2-1/2 weeks for Christmas.

“It just worries me when they’re going to be out of school,” Johnson said. “I feel like it’s critical that we’re sending them home with food to make sure they have something.”

But she has faith because there are many generous people in Rutherford County who want to help.

The children need food they can easily prepare such as canned tuna and chicken in pop top or vacuum-packed cans, single serve microwaveable macaroni and cheese, pastas, Hormel Compleats Meals, Pop-Tarts and ramen noodles.

Higgins said people may take the food donations at any Rutherford County school until Dec.16 and the Sheriff’s Office lobby at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro until Dec. 20.

“This food is nourishing them and helping them grow,” Higgins said. “They need help. The parents are trying their best and doing everything they can.

“These kids are very thankful for a box of noodles or a Granola bar, anything so they are not going to bed hungry,” Higgins said.

