Heat Advisory 7-30-2024

Pop-up storms and big-time heat return for the next couple of days.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1107 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2024 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>062-075-093>095-300900- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.240730T1700Z-240731T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence- Giles- Including the cities of Lobelville, Linden, Tennessee Ridge, McEwen, Kingston Springs, South Carthage, Hartsville, Mount Juliet, Hohenwald, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Columbia, Dickson, Clarksville, Lafayette, Erin, Shelbyville, Lebanon, Carthage, Springfield, New Johnsonville, Nashville, Centerville, Waverly, Franklin, Brentwood, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, La Vergne, Pulaski, Gallatin, Dover, Ashland City, Smyrna, Lewisburg, and Gordonsville 1107 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2024 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee west of the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 104. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1am and 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

