Heat Advisory 7-3-2024

Clark Shelton
Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
213 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2024

TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077-093>095-032100-
/O.EXT.KOHX.HT.Y.0003.240703T1800Z-240705T0000Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman-
Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford-
Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Centerville, Manchester, Smyrna, Kingston
Springs, Smithville, Gordonsville, Mount Juliet, Carthage,
Clarksville, Lewisburg, Hendersonville, Lebanon, Ashland City,
Erin, New Johnsonville, Lobelville, Franklin, Waynesboro, Linden,
Nashville, Hohenwald, Woodbury, Waverly, Lawrenceburg, McEwen,
Dover, Dickson, South Carthage, Goodlettsville, Shelbyville,
Clifton, Columbia, La Vergne, Pulaski, Tennessee Ridge,
Tullahoma, Springfield, Gallatin, Brentwood, Hartsville,
Murfreesboro, and Lafayette
213 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2024

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected during the afternoons
  and early evenings.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

