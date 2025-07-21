Heat Advisory 7-21-23-2025

- Heat Advisory in effect through Wednesday
- Heat Advisory could be extended
- Strong pop-ups possible today; some may be severe.
- Heat will remain throughout the week.
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
