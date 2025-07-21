Heat Advisory 7-21-23-2025

Heat Advisory in effect through Wednesday

Heat Advisory could be extended

Strong pop-ups possible today; some may be severe.

Heat will remain throughout the week. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email