Heat Advisory 7-16-2024

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 103. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2am and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 132 AM CDT Tue Jul 16 2024 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>062-075-093>095-170100- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-240717T0100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence- Giles- Including the cities of Murfreesboro, Hohenwald, Mount Juliet, Waynesboro, Clarksville, Waverly, Carthage, Brentwood, Shelbyville, Gallatin, Clifton, Lafayette, Ashland City, Erin, McEwen, Pulaski, Goodlettsville, South Carthage, Franklin, Lawrenceburg, New Johnsonville, Lebanon, Kingston Springs, Tennessee Ridge, Centerville, Dickson, Linden, Springfield, Dover, Lewisburg, Columbia, Nashville, Smyrna, La Vergne, Hendersonville, Gordonsville, Lobelville, and Hartsville 132 AM CDT Tue Jul 16 2024 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email