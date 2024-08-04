Heartland Partners with Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for New Racing Theme



Heartland has partnered with the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to release a new racing anthem, “Borrowed Time.” The tune is available on all digital service providers. The release of the song includes an official music video, shot at the Nashville Speedway.

Heartland, best known for the No. 1 platinum hit, “I Loved Her First,” made its return to the music scene last year after a decade-long hiatus. Core band members are Craig Anderson, Todd Anderson, Mike Myerson and new lead vocalist Lance Horton.

“I was born and raised in Alabama, so somewhere between Talladega and Davey Allison, the love of racing is part of my DNA!” says Heartland’s Todd Anderson. “Simply put, ‘Borrowed Time’ is about having the guts to live life in the fast lane and not apologizing for it. As the song says, ‘The devil can wait, I’m feelin’ good tonight. If I’m here tomorrow, just call it ‘Borrowed Time.’ Now that’s racing to the bone!’”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Heartland’s new music video filmed at the iconic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway,” shares Gina Schild Knowles of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. “This collaboration not only showcases our beloved race venue but also helps us connect with new fans in a unique and exciting way. It’s an honor to blend the high-energy world of racing with the passion and creativity of Heartland’s music.”

Heartland is scheduled to perform the national anthem ahead of the big race at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on August 10. Before the race and during intermission, the band will sign autographs for attendees.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email