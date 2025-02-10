Heart-Shaped Pizza Available Now at Papa Johns for Limited Time

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Papa John’s offers its popular heart-shaped pizza, giving customers a deliciously romantic way to share their love.

Priced at $11.99, this specialty item features Papa John’s signature thin crust crafted in a heart shape.

Each heart-shaped pizza is served unsliced and includes a seasoning packet and pepperoncini, delivering the classic Papa John’s taste in a festive Valentine’s Day presentation. At 770 calories per slice and portioned into 8 slices, it’s perfect for sharing with that special someone.

More information at Papa Johns!

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email