Heart-Shaped Pizza Available Now at Papa Johns for Limited Time

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Papa John’s offers its popular heart-shaped pizza, giving customers a deliciously romantic way to share their love.
Priced at $11.99, this specialty item features Papa John’s signature thin crust crafted in a heart shape.
Each heart-shaped pizza is served unsliced and includes a seasoning packet and pepperoncini, delivering the classic Papa John’s taste in a festive Valentine’s Day presentation. At 770 calories per slice and portioned into 8 slices, it’s perfect for sharing with that special someone.
