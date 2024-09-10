Health Scores: Rutherford County September 10, 2024

These are the health scores for September 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Primrose School of North Murfreesboro
|99
|2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC
|Approval
|102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/9/2024
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|100
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|96
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Carrington Park Apt. Pool
|92
|2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|96
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Ms Nichole's Inc, Food Service
|98
|890 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Primrose School of North Murfreesboro
|100
|2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|9/9/2024
|River Chase Community Pool
|96
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Hank's Restaurant Bar
|99
|2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1
|100
|325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Banhmilovers Mobile
|100
|3518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Ms. Nichole's, Inc Child Care
|Approval
|890 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/9/2024
|Roma Pizza and Pasta
|95
|587 S Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|School Buildings Routine
|9/9/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|96
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Rocky Fork Elementary School
|100
|100 Thunderstorm Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|9/9/2024
|The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe
|92
|2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC
|100
|102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Popeyes Restaurant
|97
|2435 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Hank's Restaurant
|99
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Rocky Fork Elementary School Food
|100
|200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Burger King # 24046
|100
|1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Fatty Matty's Mobile Pizza
|87
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|98
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Super 8 Motel
|100
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est
|99
|5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|The Dough Box Mobile Food Est
|98
|5734 Constantine Drive Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit
|99
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|94
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
|100
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|Waffle House #1051
|99
|2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Complaint
|9/6/2024
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|98
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|94
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Junior's BBQ Mobile
|100
|1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|98
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Momma Joy's Hot Chicken Plus More Mobile FSE
|98
|8010 Valencia Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|98
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool
|98
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Hot Dog Guy Cart
|100
|5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Lascassas Elem School Food Service
|100
|6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|94
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Salem Creek Pool
|86
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Vineyards Pool
|90
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Sonic # 6
|100
|2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Carmens Bar
|100
|206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Rancho Cantina 2
|63
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Brasas Grill
|99
|2830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Forest Oaks #1
|94
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool
|96
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|3343 Memorial Pool
|100
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|96
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Wendys #638
|100
|1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|96
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE
|66
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - Hotel
|84
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/5/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|95
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Stonebridge at Three Rivers
|100
|2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|92
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|98
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool
|100
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Vineyards Kiddie Pool
|94
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|97
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Forest Oaks II Pool
|98
|1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Amberton Community Pool
|92
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|100
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/5/2024
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|9/5/2024
|Stones River Inn & Suites - FE
|100
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Stewart Springs Pool
|96
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|All American and Gyro mobile
|100
|6858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel
|90
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/5/2024
|Arby's #7626
|100
|489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|City Edge Flats Pool
|96
|2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Toot's # 2
|99
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/4/2024
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|95
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Summer Creek Pool
|100
|2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/4/2024
|Overall Creek Elementary
|100
|429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|9/4/2024
|Rock Springs Elementary School
|99
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|9/4/2024
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|94
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Bistro
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/4/2024
|Cook Out Smyrna
|99
|491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/4/2024
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|100
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc.
|100
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|Adams Place Pool
|94
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|Torch Cigar Lounge
|100
|3028 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|96
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|98
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|96
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/4/2024
|Colony House Pool
|100
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Bullseye Sports Bar
|100
|225 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/3/2024
|7 Brew Coffee
|97
|217 Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/3/2024
|Ricks Bbq #2
|97
|212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|93
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Baskin Robbin's
|100
|3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc
|100
|354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Dq Grill & Chill
|99
|510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|93
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Holiday Inn Pool
|96
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|101 Depot Pool
|96
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Hardee's #1501796
|98
|255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/3/2024
|Captain D's #3654
|96
|263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/3/2024
|Cedar Grove Elementary School
|99
|354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|9/3/2024
|Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers
|97
|590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Papa John's
|90
|2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Subway
|99
|1624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
