Health Scores: Rutherford County September 10, 2024

These are the health scores for September 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score Address Type Date Primrose School of North Murfreesboro 99 2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC Approval 102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/9/2024 Stones River Apartment Pool 100 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Almaville Apartment Homes 96 961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment 100 5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 92 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 96 1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Ms Nichole's Inc, Food Service 98 890 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Primrose School of North Murfreesboro 100 2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 9/9/2024 River Chase Community Pool 96 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Hank's Restaurant Bar 99 2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/9/2024 St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1 100 325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Banhmilovers Mobile 100 3518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Ms. Nichole's, Inc Child Care Approval 890 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/9/2024 Roma Pizza and Pasta 95 587 S Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School 100 5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127 School Buildings Routine 9/9/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 96 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Rocky Fork Elementary School 100 100 Thunderstorm Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 9/9/2024 The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe 92 2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC 100 102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Popeyes Restaurant 97 2435 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Hank's Restaurant 99 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Rocky Fork Elementary School Food 100 200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Burger King # 24046 100 1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 98 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Fatty Matty's Mobile Pizza 87 1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 Savannah Ridge Pool 98 398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Super 8 Motel 100 127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 9/6/2024 Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est 99 5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 9/6/2024 The Dough Box Mobile Food Est 98 5734 Constantine Drive Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit 99 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 9/6/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 94 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool 100 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/6/2024 Waffle House #1051 99 2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Complaint 9/6/2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 98 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile Food Establishment 100 2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool 94 398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Junior's BBQ Mobile 100 1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Rockvale Meadows Pool 98 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Momma Joy's Hot Chicken Plus More Mobile FSE 98 8010 Valencia Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/6/2024 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 98 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool 98 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Hot Dog Guy Cart 100 5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Lascassas Elem School Food Service 100 6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 94 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 94 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Salem Creek Pool 86 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Vineyards Pool 90 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Sonic # 6 100 2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Carmens Bar 100 206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Rancho Cantina 2 63 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Brasas Grill 99 2830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Forest Oaks #1 94 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool 96 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 3343 Memorial Pool 100 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 96 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Wendys #638 100 1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 96 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE 66 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - Hotel 84 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 9/5/2024 Three Rivers HOA Pool 95 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 100 2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 92 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 98 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool 100 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Vineyards Kiddie Pool 94 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Carriage Park Condo Pool 97 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Forest Oaks II Pool 98 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Amberton Community Pool 92 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Illestinkd Tattoo Studio 100 107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/5/2024 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 9/5/2024 Stones River Inn & Suites - FE 100 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Stewart Springs Pool 96 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 All American and Gyro mobile 100 6858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel 90 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 9/5/2024 Arby's #7626 100 489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 City Edge Flats Pool 96 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Toot's # 2 99 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/4/2024 Westlawn HOA Pool 95 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Summer Creek Pool 100 2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/4/2024 Overall Creek Elementary 100 429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro, TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 9/4/2024 Rock Springs Elementary School 99 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 9/4/2024 Best Western Swimming Pool 94 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Bistro 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/4/2024 Cook Out Smyrna 99 491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/4/2024 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 100 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc. 100 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 Adams Place Pool 94 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria 100 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 Torch Cigar Lounge 100 3028 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 96 2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Rivermont Apartment Pool 98 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Oscar's Taco Shop 96 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/4/2024 Colony House Pool 100 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Bullseye Sports Bar 100 225 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 9/3/2024 7 Brew Coffee 97 217 Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/3/2024 Ricks Bbq #2 97 212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 93 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Baskin Robbin's 100 3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc 100 354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Dq Grill & Chill 99 510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 93 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Holiday Inn Pool 96 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 101 Depot Pool 96 101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Hardee's #1501796 98 255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/3/2024 Captain D's #3654 96 263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/3/2024 Cedar Grove Elementary School 99 354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 9/3/2024 Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers 97 590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Papa John's 90 2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Subway 99 1624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

