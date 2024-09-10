Health Scores: Rutherford County September 10, 2024

Michael Carpenter
13

These are the health scores for September 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Primrose School of North Murfreesboro992308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Creative Kids Preschool 1 CCApproval102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127Child Care Facilities Routine9/9/2024
Stones River Apartment Pool100205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/9/2024
Almaville Apartment Homes96961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/9/2024
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment1005555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Carrington Park Apt. Pool922778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool961461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Ms Nichole's Inc, Food Service98890 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Primrose School of North Murfreesboro1002308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129School Buildings Routine9/9/2024
River Chase Community Pool962142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Hank's Restaurant Bar992341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/9/2024
St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1100325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/9/2024
Banhmilovers Mobile1003518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Ms. Nichole's, Inc Child CareApproval890 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine9/9/2024
Roma Pizza and Pasta95587 S Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/9/2024
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School1005555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127School Buildings Routine9/9/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool961306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Rocky Fork Elementary School100100 Thunderstorm Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167School Buildings Routine9/9/2024
The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe922345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC100102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Popeyes Restaurant972435 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Hank's Restaurant992341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Rocky Fork Elementary School Food100200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Burger King # 240461001533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool983237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Fatty Matty's Mobile Pizza871977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
Savannah Ridge Pool98398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Super 8 Motel100127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up9/6/2024
Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est995690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up9/6/2024
The Dough Box Mobile Food Est985734 Constantine Drive Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit998038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up9/6/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool941335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool1002719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/6/2024
Waffle House #1051992427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Complaint9/6/2024
Double Tree Hotel Pool981850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile Food Establishment1002110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio100405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool94398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Junior's BBQ Mobile1001951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Rockvale Meadows Pool982224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Momma Joy's Hot Chicken Plus More Mobile FSE988010 Valencia Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/6/2024
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool982224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool982108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Hot Dog Guy Cart1005348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 11001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Lascassas Elem School Food Service1006300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool942689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool943001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Salem Creek Pool862725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Vineyards Pool90Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Sonic # 61002083 Lascassas Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/5/2024
Carmens Bar100206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Rancho Cantina 2631925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Brasas Grill992830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/5/2024
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Forest Oaks #1941002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool962196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
3343 Memorial Pool1003343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
South Haven Neighborhood Pool966565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Wendys #6381001845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/5/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool96521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE66165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - Hotel84165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine9/5/2024
Three Rivers HOA Pool952719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Stonebridge at Three Rivers1002236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool922725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool981319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool1002196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Vineyards Kiddie Pool94Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Carriage Park Condo Pool97789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Forest Oaks II Pool981003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Amberton Community Pool92829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio100107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine9/5/2024
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130School Buildings Routine9/5/2024
Stones River Inn & Suites - FE100175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Stewart Springs Pool961319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
All American and Gyro mobile1006858 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel90175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine9/5/2024
Arby's #7626100489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/4/2024
City Edge Flats Pool962435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Toot's # 299301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/4/2024
Westlawn HOA Pool951009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Summer Creek Pool1002001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/4/2024
Overall Creek Elementary100429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro, TN 37128School Buildings Routine9/4/2024
Rock Springs Elementary School991000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086School Buildings Routine9/4/2024
Best Western Swimming Pool94168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Bistro1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/4/2024
Cook Out Smyrna99491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/4/2024
Overall Creek Apartments Pool1005150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc.1001000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/4/2024
Adams Place Pool941925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria1001000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/4/2024
Torch Cigar Lounge1003028 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/4/2024
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool962325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Rivermont Apartment Pool982160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Oscar's Taco Shop96331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/4/2024
Colony House Pool1001510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Bullseye Sports Bar100225 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up9/3/2024
7 Brew Coffee97217 Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/3/2024
Ricks Bbq #297212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna93400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Baskin Robbin's1003415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc100354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Dq Grill & Chill99510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna93400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Holiday Inn Pool961453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
101 Depot Pool96101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Hardee's #150179698255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/3/2024
Captain D's #365496263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/3/2024
Cedar Grove Elementary School99354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167School Buildings Routine9/3/2024
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers97590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Papa John's902650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Subway991624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

