Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 30, 2025

These are the health scores for October 23-30, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|82
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|98
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Camino Real
|100
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|So-Cali Taco Shop
|97
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Sonic #3835
|100
|215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Hardee's # 1506040
|98
|2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Fate Sanders Harbor Grill (Hoppy's Harbor Grill)
|98
|3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Chappy's Bar And Grill
|87
|104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Petit PAs Academy CC
|Approval
|117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Greek Cafe
|100
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Papa John's #469
|98
|2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House
|98
|215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Jersey Mikes
|90
|2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|The Academy of Rockvale FSE
|100
|5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Waffle House 528
|100
|2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Petit Pas Academy FSE
|100
|117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/29/2025
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food
|100
|1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Love4Boba Cafe
|99
|6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Lucky Thai LLC
|97
|2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Teriyaki Madness
|99
|5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Atomic Wings
|97
|5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Wing Stop
|100
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Waffle House
|100
|2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Smoothie King
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Cook Out Smyrna
|99
|491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Big Twist Pretzels
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Kettle Classic
|100
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Hot Shotz Bar & Grill
|98
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|UGADI Indian Grill
|77
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Yummy Poki
|93
|901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Smyrna Elementary School
|100
|1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Toot's
|98
|860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse
|99
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Smyrna Elem School Food Service
|100
|1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Clean Eatz
|99
|2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers
|100
|470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|China Wok
|98
|2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/28/2025
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food
|99
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Main Squeeze Juice Company #095
|98
|804 N Thompson Ln Suite 1J Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Black Fox Elementary
|100
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|EL PARIENTE
|78
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|St. Rose Of Lima Food Service
|100
|1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc
|100
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC
|99
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|Cup Pop Korean Restaurant
|95
|2832 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Burger King #21222
|99
|2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Margarita House
|98
|145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|100
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Opah Greek Grill
|98
|104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|CAVA
|99
|2634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/27/2025
|Bobbie's Breakfast Bar Mobile
|100
|415 W Northfield Blvd C-41 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/25/2025
|Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria
|99
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Giorgio's Pizza
|70
|901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Rockvale High School Cafeteria
|100
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Sonic #5
|100
|2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Siri Bubble Tea
|98
|225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Campus Pub of Murfreesboro
|99
|903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
|96
|1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Midesta
|95
|901 Rock springs rd Smyrna TN 37167-8372
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|The Coffee Table Cart Mobile
|100
|1440 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria
|95
|129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Thurman Francis School Food Service
|100
|221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|R Kids R Small Wonders
|100
|2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|10/24/2025
|Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center
|98
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #2
|100
|3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|West 22 Tacos
|88
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #1
|100
|3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Williamson Family Farm
|100
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|John Coleman Elementary School Food
|100
|1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Siegel High School Bookstore
|100
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Complaint
|10/23/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|92
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Complaint
|10/23/2025
|Siegel High School Food Service
|98
|330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Subway 38186
|100
|1876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center Upstairs Bar
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|STF Catering
|99
|1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067
|99
|2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts
|100
|301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|What's the Tea Shakes and Bites
|100
|576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Poke Fun
|100
|577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Siegel High School Com Food Lab
|99
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|The Meat Wagon Mobile
|71
|4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
|Brothers noodle Inc
|98
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Suite R Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|98
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Penne Pazze
|99
|1430 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center Main Bar
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/23/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
