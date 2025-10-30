Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 30, 2025

These are the health scores for October 23-30, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 82 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 98 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Camino Real 100 3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 So-Cali Taco Shop 97 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Sonic #3835 100 215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Hardee's # 1506040 98 2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Fate Sanders Harbor Grill (Hoppy's Harbor Grill) 98 3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Chappy's Bar And Grill 87 104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Petit PAs Academy CC Approval 117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities - Routine 10/29/2025 Greek Cafe 100 2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Papa John's #469 98 2441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House 98 215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Jersey Mikes 90 2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 The Academy of Rockvale FSE 100 5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Waffle House 528 100 2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Petit Pas Academy FSE 100 117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/29/2025 Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food 100 1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Love4Boba Cafe 99 6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Lucky Thai LLC 97 2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Teriyaki Madness 99 5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Atomic Wings 97 5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Wing Stop 100 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Waffle House 100 2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Smoothie King 100 1970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Cook Out Smyrna 99 491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Big Twist Pretzels 100 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 McDonalds 100 2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Kettle Classic 100 5525 Franklin Rd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Hot Shotz Bar & Grill 98 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 UGADI Indian Grill 77 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Yummy Poki 93 901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Smyrna Elementary School 100 1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings - Routine 10/28/2025 Toot's 98 860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Mr. Brew's Taphouse 99 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Smyrna Elem School Food Service 100 1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Clean Eatz 99 2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers 100 470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 China Wok 98 2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/28/2025 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food 99 308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Main Squeeze Juice Company #095 98 804 N Thompson Ln Suite 1J Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 100 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Black Fox Elementary 100 1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 EL PARIENTE 78 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 St. Rose Of Lima Food Service 100 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc 100 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC 99 2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 Cup Pop Korean Restaurant 95 2832 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Burger King #21222 99 2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Margarita House 98 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar 100 2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Opah Greek Grill 98 104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 Blaze Pizza 100 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 CAVA 99 2634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/27/2025 Bobbie's Breakfast Bar Mobile 100 415 W Northfield Blvd C-41 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/25/2025 Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria 99 2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Giorgio's Pizza 70 901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Rockvale High School Cafeteria 100 6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Sonic #5 100 2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Siri Bubble Tea 98 225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Campus Pub of Murfreesboro 99 903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Yoki Buffet 168 Inc 96 1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop 100 6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Midesta 95 901 Rock springs rd Smyrna TN 37167-8372 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 The Coffee Table Cart Mobile 100 1440 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria 95 129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Thurman Francis School Food Service 100 221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 R Kids R Small Wonders 100 2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 10/24/2025 Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab 100 6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Luna's Night Club and Event Center 98 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #2 100 3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 West 22 Tacos 88 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #1 100 3250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Williamson Family Farm 100 3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 John Coleman Elementary School Food 100 1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Siegel High School Bookstore 100 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Complaint 10/23/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 92 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Complaint 10/23/2025 Siegel High School Food Service 98 330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/23/2025 Subway 38186 100 1876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Luna's Night Club and Event Center Upstairs Bar 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 STF Catering 99 1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067 99 2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts 100 301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 What's the Tea Shakes and Bites 100 576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Stewarts Creek High School 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings - Routine 10/23/2025 Poke Fun 100 577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Siegel High School Com Food Lab 99 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 The Meat Wagon Mobile 71 4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025 Brothers noodle Inc 98 1970 Medical Center Pkwy Suite R Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 98 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Penne Pazze 99 1430 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Luna's Night Club and Event Center Main Bar 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/23/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

