Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 30, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
57

These are the health scores for October 23-30, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet82645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
Chicken Salad Chick982855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
Camino Real1003919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
So-Cali Taco Shop972805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/29/2025
Sonic #3835100215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
Hardee's # 1506040982983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
Fate Sanders Harbor Grill (Hoppy's Harbor Grill)983157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122Food Service - Follow-Up10/29/2025
Chappy's Bar And Grill87104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
Petit PAs Academy CCApproval117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities - Routine10/29/2025
Greek Cafe1002441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/29/2025
Papa John's #469982441 A Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/29/2025
Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House98215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up10/29/2025
Jersey Mikes902705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
The Academy of Rockvale FSE1005745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/29/2025
Waffle House 5281002210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/29/2025
Petit Pas Academy FSE100117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/29/2025
Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food1001760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Love4Boba Cafe996528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Lucky Thai LLC972705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Teriyaki Madness995619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Atomic Wings975607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Wing Stop1002706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Waffle House1002383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Smoothie King1001970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Cook Out Smyrna99491 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Big Twist Pretzels1001720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
McDonalds1002674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Kettle Classic1005525 Franklin Rd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Hot Shotz Bar & Grill981208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
UGADI Indian Grill772306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Yummy Poki93901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Smyrna Elementary School1001001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings - Routine10/28/2025
Toot's98860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Mr. Brew's Taphouse995525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Smyrna Elem School Food Service1001001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Clean Eatz992222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers100470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
China Wok982658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/28/2025
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food99308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087Food Service - Follow-Up10/28/2025
Main Squeeze Juice Company #09598804 N Thompson Ln Suite 1J Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool100810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/27/2025
Black Fox Elementary1001753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
EL PARIENTE78198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
St. Rose Of Lima Food Service1001601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc1001417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/27/2025
Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC992314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
Cup Pop Korean Restaurant952832 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up10/27/2025
Burger King #21222992407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/27/2025
Margarita House98145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/27/2025
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar1002243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/27/2025
Opah Greek Grill98104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
Blaze Pizza1002314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
CAVA992634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/27/2025
Bobbie's Breakfast Bar Mobile100415 W Northfield Blvd C-41 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/25/2025
Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria992225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/24/2025
Giorgio's Pizza70901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
Rockvale High School Cafeteria1006545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
Sonic #51002630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/24/2025
Siri Bubble Tea98225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
Campus Pub of Murfreesboro99903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up10/24/2025
Yoki Buffet 168 Inc961145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/24/2025
Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop1006545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
Midesta95901 Rock springs rd Smyrna TN 37167-8372Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
The Coffee Table Cart Mobile1001440 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria95129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
Thurman Francis School Food Service100221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
R Kids R Small Wonders1002820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine10/24/2025
Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab1006545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service - Follow-Up10/24/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Follow-Up10/24/2025
Luna's Night Club and Event Center98527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #21003250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
West 22 Tacos882108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Williamson Family Farm Mobile Bar #11003250 Wilkerson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Williamson Family Farm1003250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
John Coleman Elementary School Food1001098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Siegel High School Bookstore1003300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Complaint10/23/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool92341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/23/2025
Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/23/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Complaint10/23/2025
Siegel High School Food Service98330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine10/23/2025
Subway 381861001876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/23/2025
Luna's Night Club and Event Center Upstairs Bar100527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
STF Catering991103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067992420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/23/2025
Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts100301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
What's the Tea Shakes and Bites100576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Stewarts Creek High School100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings - Routine10/23/2025
Poke Fun100577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Siegel High School Com Food Lab993300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/23/2025
Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
The Meat Wagon Mobile714107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/23/2025
Brothers noodle Inc981970 Medical Center Pkwy Suite R Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/23/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool98341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/23/2025
Penne Pazze991430 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/23/2025
Luna's Night Club and Event Center Main Bar100527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/23/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR