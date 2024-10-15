Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 15, 2024

These are the health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Siegel High School Bookstore 100 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/14/2024 Siegel High School Food Service 100 330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2024 Waffle House #1913 100 315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/14/2024 Lascassas Baptist Preschool Approval 4750 E. Jefferson Pike Lascassas, TN 37085 Child Care Routine 10/14/2024 Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer 99 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 99 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/14/2024 Penn Station 97 3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129-4186 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2024 Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant 84 158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084 Food Service Routine 10/14/2024 Chili's 100 2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/14/2024 Siegel High School Com Food Lab 100 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/14/2024 Siegle Middle School Food Service 98 355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2024 David Youree School Food Service 100 250 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/14/2024 Hickory Falls Wood Fired Grille 99 999 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 93 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/14/2024 Dominos Pizza #1531 95 3035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 10/14/2024 David Youree Elem 99 250 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 10/14/2024 Lucky Ladd Farms Catering Mobile Food Est 100 4374 Rocky Glade Road Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service Follow-Up 10/12/2024 Skinner's Catfish Farm F. S. 100 2439 Shoemaker Rd. Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service Follow-Up 10/12/2024 Lucky Ladd Coffee Mobile FSE 100 4374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service Routine 10/12/2024 The Sweet Addiction Mobile Food Est 100 1715K South Rutherford Blvd #222 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/12/2024 Lucky Ladd Pizza Mobile FSE 100 4374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service Routine 10/12/2024 The Rusty Lemon 2 Mobile 100 148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Cousins Main Lobster 96 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 96 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Rapido y Saludable Mobile FSE 94 144 Vincent Ln La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 94 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Soul Murfreesboro 98 2804 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Quality Inn Food Svc 100 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery 70 87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 10/11/2024 China Express 100 4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Heluva Good Dip Mobile Food Est 100 10150 Mallard Creek Rd Suite 500 Charlotte, NC 28262 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Red Nimbus Tattoo 100 105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/11/2024 Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest 84 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 94 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Ms Marian's Cafe 99 1513 E main st. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Jack Brown's 100 113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT 99 2374 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Fortune Express 75 5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 98 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 All American Cafe 95 2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 96 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 96 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Whisk and the Whimsy Residential Kitchen 100 113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Whisk and the Whimsy Mobile 100 113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Jaymes Academy Food Service 100 322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/10/2024 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/10/2024 Sweet Little Cravings 100 230 Stones River Mall BlvdSte B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/10/2024 Los Churrascos Restaurante 2 99 1668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 98 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2024 Annuit Coeptis Tattoo 100 1932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/10/2024 Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food 99 1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/10/2024 Van Horn Cookies-Residence 100 452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/10/2024 Legends Steakhouse 98 1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/10/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2024 Twin Yolk 98 1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2024 Hwy 55 Burgers 98 5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2024 Kleer-Vu Lunchroom 98 226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2024 Smyrna Cafe 97 1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/10/2024 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment 99 308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2024 The Banks at West Fork Pool 100 1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Yummy Poki 82 901 Rock springs Rd #110 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024 Giorgios pizza 85 901 Rock springs rd Smyrna, TN 37167-8372 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 96 1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 97 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Luna Latin Food 86 2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024 China Spring 93 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/9/2024 Avid Hotel Food 100 800 Expo Drive Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024 Dq Grill & Chill 99 2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 97 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Sheffield Park Pool 95 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 88 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Aristocratic Ink Body Piercing 100 117 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios Routine 10/9/2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 95 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit 100 705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024 Learning Zone 100 2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 10/9/2024 Obento 99 1636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 10/9/2024 The Print Shop Kitchen 98 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 10/8/2024 Berkshire Pool 96 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Campus Sub 83 1124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/8/2024 The Print Shop Container Bar 99 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 10/8/2024 Indian Hills Pool 96 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 98 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Berkshire Kiddie Pool 96 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Kinfolks BBQ 97 1203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/8/2024 Shelli's Coffee and Social 98 352 W Northfield Blvd Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/8/2024 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 96 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 94 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Black Box Ice Cream Mobile 100 102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/8/2024 Residence Inn Pool 92 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Innsbrooke Community Pool 96 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 98 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Better Days BBQ 100 11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna , TN Food Service Routine 10/8/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

