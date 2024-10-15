Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 15, 2024

These are the health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Siegel High School Bookstore
|100
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2024
|Siegel High School Food Service
|100
|330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2024
|Waffle House #1913
|100
|315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2024
|Lascassas Baptist Preschool
|Approval
|4750 E. Jefferson Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|Child Care Routine
|10/14/2024
|Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer
|99
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|99
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/14/2024
|Penn Station
|97
|3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129-4186
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2024
|Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
|84
|158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2024
|Chili's
|100
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2024
|Siegel High School Com Food Lab
|100
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2024
|Siegle Middle School Food Service
|98
|355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2024
|David Youree School Food Service
|100
|250 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2024
|Hickory Falls Wood Fired Grille
|99
|999 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|93
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/14/2024
|Dominos Pizza #1531
|95
|3035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2024
|David Youree Elem
|99
|250 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|10/14/2024
|Lucky Ladd Farms Catering Mobile Food Est
|100
|4374 Rocky Glade Road Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/12/2024
|Skinner's Catfish Farm F. S.
|100
|2439 Shoemaker Rd. Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/12/2024
|Lucky Ladd Coffee Mobile FSE
|100
|4374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|10/12/2024
|The Sweet Addiction Mobile Food Est
|100
|1715K South Rutherford Blvd #222 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/12/2024
|Lucky Ladd Pizza Mobile FSE
|100
|4374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|10/12/2024
|The Rusty Lemon 2 Mobile
|100
|148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Cousins Main Lobster
|96
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Rapido y Saludable Mobile FSE
|94
|144 Vincent Ln La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|94
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Soul Murfreesboro
|98
|2804 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Quality Inn Food Svc
|100
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
|70
|87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|China Express
|100
|4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Heluva Good Dip Mobile Food Est
|100
|10150 Mallard Creek Rd Suite 500 Charlotte, NC 28262
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|100
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/11/2024
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest
|84
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|94
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Ms Marian's Cafe
|99
|1513 E main st. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Jack Brown's
|100
|113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT
|99
|2374 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Fortune Express
|75
|5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|98
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|All American Cafe
|95
|2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|96
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Whisk and the Whimsy Residential Kitchen
|100
|113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Whisk and the Whimsy Mobile
|100
|113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Jaymes Academy Food Service
|100
|322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2024
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/10/2024
|Sweet Little Cravings
|100
|230 Stones River Mall BlvdSte B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2024
|Los Churrascos Restaurante 2
|99
|1668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|98
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2024
|Annuit Coeptis Tattoo
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/10/2024
|Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food
|99
|1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2024
|Van Horn Cookies-Residence
|100
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2024
|Legends Steakhouse
|98
|1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2024
|Twin Yolk
|98
|1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2024
|Hwy 55 Burgers
|98
|5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2024
|Kleer-Vu Lunchroom
|98
|226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2024
|Smyrna Cafe
|97
|1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2024
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
|99
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2024
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|100
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Yummy Poki
|82
|901 Rock springs Rd #110 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
|Giorgios pizza
|85
|901 Rock springs rd Smyrna, TN 37167-8372
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|96
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|97
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Luna Latin Food
|86
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
|China Spring
|93
|1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/9/2024
|Avid Hotel Food
|100
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
|Dq Grill & Chill
|99
|2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|97
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Sheffield Park Pool
|95
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|88
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Aristocratic Ink Body Piercing
|100
|117 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|10/9/2024
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|95
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit
|100
|705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
|Learning Zone
|100
|2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/9/2024
|Obento
|99
|1636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/9/2024
|The Print Shop Kitchen
|98
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/8/2024
|Berkshire Pool
|96
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Campus Sub
|83
|1124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/8/2024
|The Print Shop Container Bar
|99
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/8/2024
|Indian Hills Pool
|96
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|98
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|96
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Kinfolks BBQ
|97
|1203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/8/2024
|Shelli's Coffee and Social
|98
|352 W Northfield Blvd Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/8/2024
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|96
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|94
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Black Box Ice Cream Mobile
|100
|102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/8/2024
|Residence Inn Pool
|92
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|96
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|98
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Better Days BBQ
|100
|11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna , TN
|Food Service Routine
|10/8/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
