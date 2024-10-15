Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 15, 2024

These are the health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Siegel High School Bookstore1003300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/14/2024
Siegel High School Food Service100330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2024
Waffle House #1913100315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/14/2024
Lascassas Baptist PreschoolApproval4750 E. Jefferson Pike Lascassas, TN 37085Child Care Routine10/14/2024
Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer998038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2024
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna99400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/14/2024
Penn Station973053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129-4186Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2024
Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant84158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084Food Service Routine10/14/2024
Chili's1002741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/14/2024
Siegel High School Com Food Lab1003300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/14/2024
Siegle Middle School Food Service98355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2024
David Youree School Food Service100250 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/14/2024
Hickory Falls Wood Fired Grille99999 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna93400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/14/2024
Dominos Pizza #1531953035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine10/14/2024
David Youree Elem99250 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167School Buildings Routine10/14/2024
Lucky Ladd Farms Catering Mobile Food Est1004374 Rocky Glade Road Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service Follow-Up10/12/2024
Skinner's Catfish Farm F. S.1002439 Shoemaker Rd. Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service Follow-Up10/12/2024
Lucky Ladd Coffee Mobile FSE1004374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service Routine10/12/2024
The Sweet Addiction Mobile Food Est1001715K South Rutherford Blvd #222 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/12/2024
Lucky Ladd Pizza Mobile FSE1004374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service Routine10/12/2024
The Rusty Lemon 2 Mobile100148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Cousins Main Lobster961932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up10/11/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool962689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Rapido y Saludable Mobile FSE94144 Vincent Ln La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool94341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Soul Murfreesboro982804 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/11/2024
Quality Inn Food Svc1002135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/11/2024
Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery7087 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up10/11/2024
China Express1004183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Heluva Good Dip Mobile Food Est10010150 Mallard Creek Rd Suite 500 Charlotte, NC 28262Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Red Nimbus Tattoo100105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine10/11/2024
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest844183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 294236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Ms Marian's Cafe991513 E main st. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/11/2024
Jack Brown's100113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/11/2024
TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT992374 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up10/11/2024
Fortune Express755197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool983920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
All American Cafe952805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up10/11/2024
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi962808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/11/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 196236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Whisk and the Whimsy Residential Kitchen100113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Whisk and the Whimsy Mobile100113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/11/2024
Jaymes Academy Food Service100322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/10/2024
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine10/10/2024
Sweet Little Cravings100230 Stones River Mall BlvdSte B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/10/2024
Los Churrascos Restaurante 2991668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE942631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool98350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2024
Annuit Coeptis Tattoo1001932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine10/10/2024
Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food991933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/10/2024
Van Horn Cookies-Residence100452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/10/2024
Legends Steakhouse981918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/10/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE962631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2024
Twin Yolk981630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2024
Hwy 55 Burgers985131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2024
Kleer-Vu Lunchroom98226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2024
Smyrna Cafe971666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/10/2024
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment99308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2024
The Banks at West Fork Pool1001405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Yummy Poki82901 Rock springs Rd #110 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/9/2024
Giorgios pizza85901 Rock springs rd Smyrna, TN 37167-8372Food Service Routine10/9/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool98810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool961461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Days Inn Pool - MI97182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Luna Latin Food862181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/9/2024
China Spring931638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/9/2024
Avid Hotel Food100800 Expo Drive Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/9/2024
Dq Grill & Chill992910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/9/2024
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool973504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Sheffield Park Pool953504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool882227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Aristocratic Ink Body Piercing100117 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Body Piercing Studios Routine10/9/2024
Days Inn Pool - WPI95182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit100705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet, TN 37122Food Service Routine10/9/2024
Learning Zone1002043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up10/9/2024
Obento991636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up10/9/2024
The Print Shop Kitchen981 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up10/8/2024
Berkshire Pool961205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Campus Sub831124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/8/2024
The Print Shop Container Bar991 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up10/8/2024
Indian Hills Pool96Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool98521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Berkshire Kiddie Pool961205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Kinfolks BBQ971203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/8/2024
Shelli's Coffee and Social98352 W Northfield Blvd Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/8/2024
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool96Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Innsbrooke Wading Pool94203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Black Box Ice Cream Mobile100102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/8/2024
Residence Inn Pool921409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Innsbrooke Community Pool96203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool983001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Better Days BBQ10011469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna , TNFood Service Routine10/8/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

