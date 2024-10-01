Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 1, 2024

These are the health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Hungry Howie's
|99
|2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Firehouse Sub #498
|98
|337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|94
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Daniel-Mckee Food Service
|100
|2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Edible Arrangments
|99
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House Bar
|100
|215 N. Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Kittrell Elementary Food Service
|100
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Calvary Baptist Church Child Care Food Svc
|100
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|88
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Dominos 6308
|100
|1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|The Creative Learning Center Food Svc
|100
|506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Just Love Coffee Fountains
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Big Blue Marble Academy CC
|100
|1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Thurman Francis School Food Service
|100
|221 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Tachingon Mobile Food Establishment
|99
|327 Liberty Ln La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House
|99
|215 N. Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|The Tasty Table Smyrna
|100
|833 Seven Oaks Blvd, Suite 830 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Popeyes Restaurant 13784
|94
|555 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|100
|1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/30/2024
|La Siesta
|98
|1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|3250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|I Take It Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|1004 NIMBUS LANE Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|9/28/2024
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/27/2024
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/27/2024
|Sheffield Park Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/27/2024
|Golden Grill
|93
|2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
|Swing N Play Preschool
|Approval
|3678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/27/2024
|The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est
|100
|11903 W Trimble Rd Milton, TN 37118
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/27/2024
|Waffle House #2326
|96
|1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
|Great Wall
|74
|5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
|The Print Shop Container Bar
|94
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
|The Print Shop Kitchen
|91
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
|The Print Shop Upstairs Bar
|100
|1 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Sam's Club Ultimate Tailgate Mobile FSE
|100
|10150 Mallard Creek Rd Suite 500 Charlotte, NC 28262
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|98
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Penn Station
|100
|1632 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129-2104
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile
|71
|959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|98
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Motel Murfreesboro
|81
|1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/26/2024
|Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Establishment
|100
|5141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel
|88
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/26/2024
|Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2
|98
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
|Siri Bubble Tea
|100
|225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Nashville I-24 Campground
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|9/26/2024
|Hardee's #1501787
|99
|912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel
|90
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/26/2024
|Southern Meadows Pool
|92
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|River Christian Academy
|100
|8200 Safari Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|9/26/2024
|Oakland High School Food Service
|98
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|94
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Toot's
|98
|860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Angelo's Picnic Pizza
|100
|1402 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna, TN 37160
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|98
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|Oakland High Bookstore
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|China Wok
|94
|2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Bella Brows Tattoo Studio
|100
|101 Jefferson Street Smyrna , Tennessee 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/25/2024
|Blue Diamond Catering
|100
|414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Song Da Chinese Restaurant
|98
|11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Oakland High School Pool
|96
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|The Alley and Catering Bar
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Liberty Heights Pool
|96
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food
|100
|253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|100
|3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Bold N Awesome
|100
|576 S. Lowry Street Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|The Alley and Catering
|99
|223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
|94
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/24/2024
|Happy's Sports Lounge
|100
|302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc
|100
|1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|1 of 19
|100
|103 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Happy's Sports Lounge Bar
|100
|302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|China Spring
|64
|1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Cobalt Row Pool
|98
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|Rebel Kitchen Farmers Market Food Unit
|100
|900 Beverly Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Kids Place Learning Center
|100
|1301 Plaza Drive Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/24/2024
|Comfort Inn Suite Hotel
|94
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/24/2024
|Just Love Coffee Roasters
|98
|129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|The Discovery School @ Bellwood
|100
|1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|9/24/2024
|John Pittard School Food Service
|100
|745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Towneplace Suites
|97
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/24/2024
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville
|90
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/24/2024
|Sonic #3835
|99
|215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|McDonalds
|100
|345 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Oakland Middle School
|100
|853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
