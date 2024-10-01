Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 1, 2024

These are the health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Hungry Howie's 99 2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Firehouse Sub #498 98 337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 94 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Daniel-Mckee Food Service 100 2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Edible Arrangments 99 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House Bar 100 215 N. Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Kittrell Elementary Food Service 100 7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Calvary Baptist Church Child Care Food Svc 100 431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 LC Murfreesboro Pool 88 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Dominos 6308 100 1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 The Creative Learning Center Food Svc 100 506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Just Love Coffee Fountains 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Big Blue Marble Academy CC 100 1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Thurman Francis School Food Service 100 221 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Tachingon Mobile Food Establishment 99 327 Liberty Ln La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House 99 215 N. Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 The Tasty Table Smyrna 100 833 Seven Oaks Blvd, Suite 830 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Popeyes Restaurant 13784 94 555 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Pure Heart Tattoo Studio 100 1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/30/2024 La Siesta 98 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Dunkin Donuts 99 3250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 I Take It Mobile Food Establishment 100 1004 NIMBUS LANE Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 9/28/2024 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/27/2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/27/2024 Sheffield Park Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/27/2024 Golden Grill 93 2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024 Swing N Play Preschool Approval 3678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/27/2024 The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est 100 11903 W Trimble Rd Milton, TN 37118 Food Service Follow-Up 9/27/2024 Waffle House #2326 96 1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024 Great Wall 74 5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024 The Print Shop Container Bar 94 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024 The Print Shop Kitchen 91 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024 The Print Shop Upstairs Bar 100 1 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Sam's Club Ultimate Tailgate Mobile FSE 100 10150 Mallard Creek Rd Suite 500 Charlotte, NC 28262 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 100 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Nashville I-24 Campground Pool 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool 98 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Penn Station 100 1632 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129-2104 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile 71 959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 98 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Motel Murfreesboro 81 1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 9/26/2024 Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Establishment 100 5141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel 88 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 9/26/2024 Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2 98 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/26/2024 Siri Bubble Tea 100 225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Nashville I-24 Campground 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds Routine 9/26/2024 Hardee's #1501787 99 912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/26/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel 90 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 9/26/2024 Southern Meadows Pool 92 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 River Christian Academy 100 8200 Safari Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 9/26/2024 Oakland High School Food Service 98 2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 94 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Toot's 98 860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Angelo's Picnic Pizza 100 1402 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna, TN 37160 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Village at Elam Farms Pool 98 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 Oakland High Bookstore 100 2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 China Wok 94 2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Bella Brows Tattoo Studio 100 101 Jefferson Street Smyrna , Tennessee 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/25/2024 Blue Diamond Catering 100 414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria 100 2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Song Da Chinese Restaurant 98 11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Oakland High School Pool 96 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 The Alley and Catering Bar 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Liberty Heights Pool 96 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/25/2024 The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food 100 253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Tuscany HOA Pool 100 3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Bold N Awesome 100 576 S. Lowry Street Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 The Alley and Catering 99 223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/24/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel 94 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 9/24/2024 Happy's Sports Lounge 100 302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc 100 1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 1 of 19 100 103 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Happy's Sports Lounge Bar 100 302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 China Spring 64 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Cobalt Row Pool 98 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/24/2024 Rebel Kitchen Farmers Market Food Unit 100 900 Beverly Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Kids Place Learning Center 100 1301 Plaza Drive Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Primordial Ink Tattoo 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/24/2024 Comfort Inn Suite Hotel 94 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 9/24/2024 Just Love Coffee Roasters 98 129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/24/2024 The Discovery School @ Bellwood 100 1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 9/24/2024 John Pittard School Food Service 100 745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Towneplace Suites 97 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 9/24/2024 1540 Place Apartment Pool 100 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 9/24/2024 Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville 90 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 9/24/2024 Sonic #3835 99 215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 9/24/2024 McDonalds 100 345 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Oakland Middle School 100 853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email