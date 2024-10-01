Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 1, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
17

These are the health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Hungry Howie's992015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
Firehouse Sub #49898337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Chago's Mexican Restaurant94579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
Daniel-Mckee Food Service1002623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Edible Arrangments991500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House Bar100215 N. Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Kittrell Elementary Food Service1007801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Nothing Bundt Cakes1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
Calvary Baptist Church Child Care Food Svc100431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
LC Murfreesboro Pool882355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Dominos 63081001515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/30/2024
The Creative Learning Center Food Svc100506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Just Love Coffee Fountains1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/30/2024
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/30/2024
Big Blue Marble Academy CC1001218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Thurman Francis School Food Service100221 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Tachingon Mobile Food Establishment99327 Liberty Ln La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House99215 N. Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
The Tasty Table Smyrna100833 Seven Oaks Blvd, Suite 830 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Popeyes Restaurant 1378494555 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Pure Heart Tattoo Studio1001630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine9/30/2024
La Siesta981111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
Dunkin Donuts993250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
I Take It Mobile Food Establishment1001004 NIMBUS LANE Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine9/28/2024
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/27/2024
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/27/2024
Sheffield Park Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/27/2024
Golden Grill932898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/27/2024
Swing N Play PreschoolApproval3678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine9/27/2024
The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est10011903 W Trimble Rd Milton, TN 37118Food Service Follow-Up9/27/2024
Waffle House #2326961622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine9/27/2024
Great Wall745983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/27/2024
The Print Shop Container Bar941 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine9/27/2024
The Print Shop Kitchen911 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/27/2024
The Print Shop Upstairs Bar1001 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/27/2024
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Sam's Club Ultimate Tailgate Mobile FSE10010150 Mallard Creek Rd Suite 500 Charlotte, NC 28262Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool100110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool98111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Penn Station1001632 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129-2104Food Service Routine9/26/2024
ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile71959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool984003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Motel Murfreesboro811150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine9/26/2024
Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Establishment1005141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel882537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine9/26/2024
Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2981932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/26/2024
Siri Bubble Tea100225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Nashville I-24 Campground1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Organized Campgrounds Routine9/26/2024
Hardee's #150178799912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/26/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel902689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine9/26/2024
Southern Meadows Pool92111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
River Christian Academy1008200 Safari Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167School Buildings Routine9/26/2024
Oakland High School Food Service982225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool94750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/25/2024
Toot's98860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Angelo's Picnic Pizza1001402 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna, TN 37160Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Village at Elam Farms Pool982945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
Oakland High Bookstore1002225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
China Wok942327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Bella Brows Tattoo Studio100101 Jefferson Street Smyrna , Tennessee 37167Tattoo Studios Routine9/25/2024
Blue Diamond Catering100414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria1002225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Song Da Chinese Restaurant9811461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Oakland High School Pool96Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
The Alley and Catering Bar100223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Liberty Heights Pool96750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/25/2024
The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food100253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Tuscany HOA Pool1003506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Bold N Awesome100576 S. Lowry Street Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine9/24/2024
The Alley and Catering99223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/24/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel942565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine9/24/2024
Happy's Sports Lounge100302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/24/2024
The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc1001165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/24/2024
1 of 19100103 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Happy's Sports Lounge Bar100302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/24/2024
China Spring641638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Cobalt Row Pool981955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/24/2024
Rebel Kitchen Farmers Market Food Unit100900 Beverly Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Kids Place Learning Center1001301 Plaza Drive Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Primordial Ink Tattoo100201 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine9/24/2024
Comfort Inn Suite Hotel943001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine9/24/2024
Just Love Coffee Roasters98129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/24/2024
The Discovery School @ Bellwood1001165 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130School Buildings Routine9/24/2024
John Pittard School Food Service100745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Towneplace Suites97990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine9/24/2024
1540 Place Apartment Pool1001540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up9/24/2024
Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville902573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine9/24/2024
Sonic #383599215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up9/24/2024
McDonalds100345 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Oakland Middle School100853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/24/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

