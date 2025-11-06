Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 6, 2025

These are the health scores for October 30 to November 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Comfort Suites Food Service 99 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Tru Kitchen Murfreesboro 99 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/06/2025 Eagleville School Food Service 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Newks 80 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Ricks Bbq #2 99 212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Bar Louie 85 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Fin Fusion Sushi 99 2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse 100 2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/05/2025 Wendy's #622 99 1905 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE 99 1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Rock-N-Roll Sushi 83 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Guate Delicias Mobile FSE 100 1710 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Red Rover Academy Child Care Approval 15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060 Child Care Facilities - Routine 11/05/2025 Eagleville High School 100 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060 School Buildings - Routine 11/05/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/05/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/05/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/05/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/05/2025 Days Inn Pool - MI 89 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/05/2025 Rodeway Inn & Suites 77 1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 11/05/2025 Eagleville High School Store 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Red Rover Academy Food Service 99 15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/05/2025 UGADI Indian Grill Bar 99 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/05/2025 Learning Zone 100 2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Middle Ground Brewing Company 100 2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Town Center Restr. 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio 100 951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 11/05/2025 Mi Camino Real 71 1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill 97 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/04/2025 Middle TN Early Learning Center CC Approval 805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities - Routine 11/04/2025 Better Days BBQ 99 11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 96 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/04/2025 Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel 100 3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 Learning Zone CC Siegel Approval 3315 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities - Routine 11/04/2025 Two Brothers Pizzeria 79 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 3343 Memorial Pool 98 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/04/2025 Panera #6030 100 2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/04/2025 Checkers 97 829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/04/2025 CoreLife Eatery 98 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/04/2025 First Watch #154 100 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/04/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 100 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/04/2025 Jonathon's Grille 96 2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/04/2025 Longhorn Steakhouse #5308 99 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE 99 805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 China Garden 89 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 Linh Tattoo Studio 100 5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Tattoo Studios - Routine 11/03/2025 Sonic #5662 98 1889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/03/2025 Just Love Coffee 97 1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/03/2025 Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS 100 220 Veterans Pkwy., STE B Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/03/2025 Barrio Burrito Bar 100 3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/03/2025 Krystal Restaurants LLC 76 1858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 Paris Paguette 86 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 Regal Inn And Studios 93 2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Hotels Motels - Routine 11/03/2025 Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant 98 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/03/2025 Koji Express West 97 3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 Hop Springs Catering 99 6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/01/2025 Layali Dubai LLC 99 1845 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/31/2025 Full of Bologna FSE Mobile 100 2757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/31/2025 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/31/2025 John Buchanan School 100 Manchester Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 School Buildings - Routine 10/31/2025 John Buchanan School Food Service 100 6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/31/2025 Sonic M121 99 1650 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/31/2025 Waffle House #1051 98 2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/31/2025 Sushi Secreto Mobile 96 3124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/31/2025 The Fish House 71 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/31/2025 West 22 Tacos 98 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Sonic Drivein 6461 98 1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 96 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/30/2025 Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery 98 5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 Atomic Wings 99 5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Little Caesars 99 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Burger King #21362 93 1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 Crumbl Cookies 94 2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 The Creative Learning Center CC Approval 506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Child Care Facilities - Routine 10/30/2025 M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub Aux. 100 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 89 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 Gyro Cafe Smyrna 100 291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Hangry Joe's TI 99 3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 The Goat Restaurant 97 2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Smyrna Primary School Service 100 200 Walnut St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 River Christian Academy 100 8200 Safari Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167 School Buildings - Routine 10/30/2025 El TacoTento 3 Mobile 97 112 Pebble Brook Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Giorgio's Pizza 99 901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Cool Beans Coffee 100 2160 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email