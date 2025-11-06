Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 6, 2025

These are the health scores for October 30 to November 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Comfort Suites Food Service
|99
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Tru Kitchen Murfreesboro
|99
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Eagleville School Food Service
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Newks
|80
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Ricks Bbq #2
|99
|212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Bar Louie
|85
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Fin Fusion Sushi
|99
|2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse
|100
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/05/2025
|Wendy's #622
|99
|1905 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE
|99
|1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi
|83
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Guate Delicias Mobile FSE
|100
|1710 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Red Rover Academy Child Care
|Approval
|15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Eagleville High School
|100
|Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|School Buildings - Routine
|11/05/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/05/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|89
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Rodeway Inn & Suites
|77
|1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Eagleville High School Store
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Red Rover Academy Food Service
|99
|15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/05/2025
|UGADI Indian Grill Bar
|99
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/05/2025
|Learning Zone
|100
|2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Middle Ground Brewing Company
|100
|2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Town Center Restr.
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Mi Camino Real
|71
|1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill
|97
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|Middle TN Early Learning Center CC
|Approval
|805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Better Days BBQ
|99
|11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|96
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel
|100
|3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Learning Zone CC Siegel
|Approval
|3315 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|79
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|11/04/2025
|3343 Memorial Pool
|98
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Panera #6030
|100
|2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|Checkers
|97
|829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|CoreLife Eatery
|98
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|First Watch #154
|100
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|100
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Jonathon's Grille
|96
|2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5308
|99
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|11/04/2025
|Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE
|99
|805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|11/04/2025
|China Garden
|89
|2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Linh Tattoo Studio
|100
|5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Sonic #5662
|98
|1889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|Just Love Coffee
|97
|1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS
|100
|220 Veterans Pkwy., STE B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Barrio Burrito Bar
|100
|3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|Krystal Restaurants LLC
|76
|1858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Paris Paguette
|86
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Regal Inn And Studios
|93
|2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant
|98
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|Koji Express West
|97
|3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|11/03/2025
|Hop Springs Catering
|99
|6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/01/2025
|Layali Dubai LLC
|99
|1845 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/31/2025
|Full of Bologna FSE Mobile
|100
|2757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/31/2025
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/31/2025
|John Buchanan School
|100
|Manchester Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings - Routine
|10/31/2025
|John Buchanan School Food Service
|100
|6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/31/2025
|Sonic M121
|99
|1650 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/31/2025
|Waffle House #1051
|98
|2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/31/2025
|Sushi Secreto Mobile
|96
|3124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/31/2025
|The Fish House
|71
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|10/31/2025
|West 22 Tacos
|98
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Sonic Drivein 6461
|98
|1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|96
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/30/2025
|Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery
|98
|5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
|Atomic Wings
|99
|5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Little Caesars
|99
|2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Burger King #21362
|93
|1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
|Crumbl Cookies
|94
|2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|The Creative Learning Center CC
|Approval
|506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|10/30/2025
|M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub Aux.
|100
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|89
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
|Gyro Cafe Smyrna
|100
|291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Hangry Joe's TI
|99
|3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|The Goat Restaurant
|97
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Smyrna Primary School Service
|100
|200 Walnut St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
|River Christian Academy
|100
|8200 Safari Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167
|School Buildings - Routine
|10/30/2025
|El TacoTento 3 Mobile
|97
|112 Pebble Brook Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Giorgio's Pizza
|99
|901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Cool Beans Coffee
|100
|2160 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|10/30/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
