Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 6, 2025

These are the health scores for October 30 to November 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Comfort Suites Food Service99226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/06/2025
Tru Kitchen Murfreesboro99909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Eagleville School Food Service100300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Newks802615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Ricks Bbq #299212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Bar Louie852615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Fin Fusion Sushi992862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse1002455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/05/2025
Wendy's #622991905 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE991213 Frisco St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Rock-N-Roll Sushi833053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Guate Delicias Mobile FSE1001710 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Red Rover Academy Child CareApproval15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060Child Care Facilities - Routine11/05/2025
Eagleville High School100Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060School Buildings - Routine11/05/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE942631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine11/05/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine11/05/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine11/05/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE962631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine11/05/2025
Days Inn Pool - MI89182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine11/05/2025
Rodeway Inn & Suites771300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine11/05/2025
Eagleville High School Store100300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Red Rover Academy Food Service9915480 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service - Follow-Up11/05/2025
UGADI Indian Grill Bar992306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/05/2025
Learning Zone1002043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Middle Ground Brewing Company1002476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Kona Ice 5 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Town Center Restr.100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Juniper Ink Tattoo Studio100951 NW Broad St Suite 106 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine11/05/2025
Mi Camino Real711890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill972615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/04/2025
Middle TN Early Learning Center CCApproval805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities - Routine11/04/2025
Better Days BBQ9911469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
Vintage Stonetrace Pool964000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine11/04/2025
Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel1003315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
Learning Zone CC SiegelApproval3315 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities - Routine11/04/2025
Two Brothers Pizzeria79291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
3343 Memorial Pool983343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine11/04/2025
Panera #60301002105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/04/2025
Checkers97829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/04/2025
CoreLife Eatery982330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/04/2025
First Watch #154100450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up11/04/2025
Embassy Suites Pool1001200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine11/04/2025
Jonathon's Grille962911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up11/04/2025
Longhorn Steakhouse #5308992821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE99805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
China Garden892480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
Linh Tattoo Studio1005619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Tattoo Studios - Routine11/03/2025
Sonic #5662981889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up11/03/2025
Just Love Coffee971310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up11/03/2025
Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS100220 Veterans Pkwy., STE B Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Pool96110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine11/03/2025
Barrio Burrito Bar1003921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up11/03/2025
Krystal Restaurants LLC761858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
Paris Paguette862615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
Regal Inn And Studios932029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Hotels Motels - Routine11/03/2025
Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant982706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up11/03/2025
Koji Express West973284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
Hop Springs Catering996790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up11/01/2025
Layali Dubai LLC991845 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up10/31/2025
Full of Bologna FSE Mobile1002757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/31/2025
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/31/2025
John Buchanan School100Manchester Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130School Buildings - Routine10/31/2025
John Buchanan School Food Service1006050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/31/2025
Sonic M121991650 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/31/2025
Waffle House #1051982427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/31/2025
Sushi Secreto Mobile963124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/31/2025
The Fish House711626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/31/2025
West 22 Tacos982108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Sonic Drivein 6461981129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
Rockhaven Lodge Spa96462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools - Routine10/30/2025
Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery985131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
Atomic Wings995607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Little Caesars992962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Burger King #21362931763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
Crumbl Cookies942839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
The Creative Learning Center CCApproval506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Child Care Facilities - Routine10/30/2025
M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub Aux.1002108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
Chago's Mexican Restaurant89579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
Gyro Cafe Smyrna100291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Hangry Joe's TI993119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
The Goat Restaurant972355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Smyrna Primary School Service100200 Walnut St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
River Christian Academy1008200 Safari Dr. Smyrna , TN 37167School Buildings - Routine10/30/2025
El TacoTento 3 Mobile97112 Pebble Brook Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Giorgio's Pizza99901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025
Cool Beans Coffee1002160 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/30/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

