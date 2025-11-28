Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 28, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
59

These are the health scores for November 20-28, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Smoothie King982818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/26/2025
The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Southern Spoon Commissary881303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Subway1001407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Taqueria Albertos Mobile Food100462 Sand Hill Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio100107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/26/2025
Pink Sea Tattoo10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/26/2025
UGADI Indian Grill Bar1002306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/26/2025
Southern Spoon #2 MT#7411001303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2025
Scooters Coffee100366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Jet's Pizza98539 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Steakhouse Five971500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Boro Bowls100123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/25/2025
The Social Nutrition98900 Grammar LN Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2025
Tacos Charly Mobile Food1005258 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Adorn Tattoo100113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/25/2025
Safari Inn1002310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/25/2025
Panda Express985309 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Starbucks Coffee #13773992935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2025
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant94277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2025
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine11/25/2025
Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc1007112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Som-Tum Thai973138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc97210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
Bar Louie Auxiliary Bar922615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee99540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
Deerfield Inn871071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/24/2025
Jet's Pizza984167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
Bar Louie852615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Jet's Pizza992975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
Atlas Greek Kitchen971890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
CR Noodle House Restaurant965270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/24/2025
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro985241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
Dunkin Donuts985619 Franklin Rd B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
Knights Inn902036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/24/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/24/2025
MTSU Recreation Center Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine11/24/2025
Olgas Cakes100594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Las Trojas Murfreesboro1003105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
MTSU Just Love Coffee991768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant984183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/22/2025
The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile1002726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214Food Service Routine11/22/2025
Smyrna High School100 Bull Dog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine11/21/2025
RUCO Master Gardner Concessions100315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Smyrna High Bulldog Station100100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel88165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine11/21/2025
Garner Murfreesboro - FE97165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Subway991621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Cedar Glade Brew House99906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Cinnaholic1002615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 780 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE10010752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi97517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill911144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi991890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Jamica Vybz Mobile FSE100511 Glengarry Dr Nashville TN 37217Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi942812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Jamba Juice1003053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria1006543 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Starbucks #8929100620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Marco's Pizza1001314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Subway1002933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Subway #2566199931 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2025
Drake's Restaurant Bar 21002614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2025
Pad Thai Cafe972568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Farmers Family Restaurant981958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Subway1004125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Subway981722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Zenful Art Tattoo100218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2025
Drake's Restaurant Bar 11002614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Taqueria Los Mamalones #2 Mobile984280 Maxwell Rd Nashville TN 37013Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Taste of Thai961841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Happy Fast Food100575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Hungry Spot Mobile Food1001600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc99230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/20/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR