Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 28, 2025

These are the health scores for November 20-28, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Smoothie King
|98
|2818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Southern Spoon Commissary
|88
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Subway
|100
|1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Taqueria Albertos Mobile Food
|100
|462 Sand Hill Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|100
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/26/2025
|Pink Sea Tattoo
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/26/2025
|UGADI Indian Grill Bar
|100
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2025
|Southern Spoon #2 MT#741
|100
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2025
|Scooters Coffee
|100
|366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Jet's Pizza
|98
|539 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Steakhouse Five
|97
|1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Boro Bowls
|100
|123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|The Social Nutrition
|98
|900 Grammar LN Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2025
|Tacos Charly Mobile Food
|100
|5258 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Adorn Tattoo
|100
|113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/25/2025
|Safari Inn
|100
|2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/25/2025
|Panda Express
|98
|5309 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Starbucks Coffee #13773
|99
|2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2025
|Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
|94
|277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2025
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/25/2025
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc
|100
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Som-Tum Thai
|97
|3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
|97
|210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Bar Louie Auxiliary Bar
|92
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|99
|540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Deerfield Inn
|87
|1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Jet's Pizza
|98
|4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Bar Louie
|85
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Jet's Pizza
|99
|2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Atlas Greek Kitchen
|97
|1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|CR Noodle House Restaurant
|96
|5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/24/2025
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|98
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|5619 Franklin Rd B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Knights Inn
|90
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/24/2025
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/24/2025
|Olgas Cakes
|100
|594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Las Trojas Murfreesboro
|100
|3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|MTSU Just Love Coffee
|99
|1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|98
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/22/2025
|The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile
|100
|2726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214
|Food Service Routine
|11/22/2025
|Smyrna High School
|100 Bull Dog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|11/21/2025
|RUCO Master Gardner Concessions
|100
|315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Smyrna High Bulldog Station
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel
|88
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/21/2025
|Garner Murfreesboro - FE
|97
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Subway
|99
|1621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Cedar Glade Brew House
|99
|906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Cinnaholic
|100
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 780 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE
|100
|10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|97
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill
|91
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
|99
|1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Jamica Vybz Mobile FSE
|100
|511 Glengarry Dr Nashville TN 37217
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|94
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Jamba Juice
|100
|3053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Starbucks #8929
|100
|620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Marco's Pizza
|100
|1314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Subway
|100
|2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Subway #25661
|99
|931 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2025
|Drake's Restaurant Bar 2
|100
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2025
|Pad Thai Cafe
|97
|2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Farmers Family Restaurant
|98
|1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Subway
|100
|4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Subway
|98
|1722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|100
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2025
|Drake's Restaurant Bar 1
|100
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Taqueria Los Mamalones #2 Mobile
|98
|4280 Maxwell Rd Nashville TN 37013
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Taste of Thai
|96
|1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Happy Fast Food
|100
|575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Hungry Spot Mobile Food
|100
|1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc
|99
|230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
