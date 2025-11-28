Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 28, 2025

These are the health scores for November 20-28, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Smoothie King 98 2818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Southern Spoon Commissary 88 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Subway 100 1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Taqueria Albertos Mobile Food 100 462 Sand Hill Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Illestinkd Tattoo Studio 100 107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/26/2025 Pink Sea Tattoo 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/26/2025 UGADI Indian Grill Bar 100 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/26/2025 Southern Spoon #2 MT#741 100 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2025 Scooters Coffee 100 366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Jet's Pizza 98 539 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Steakhouse Five 97 1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Boro Bowls 100 123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 The Social Nutrition 98 900 Grammar LN Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2025 Tacos Charly Mobile Food 100 5258 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Adorn Tattoo 100 113 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/25/2025 Safari Inn 100 2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/25/2025 Panda Express 98 5309 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Starbucks Coffee #13773 99 2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2025 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 94 277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2025 Presley Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/25/2025 Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc 100 7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Som-Tum Thai 97 3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc 97 210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Bar Louie Auxiliary Bar 92 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 99 540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Deerfield Inn 87 1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Jet's Pizza 98 4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Bar Louie 85 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Jet's Pizza 99 2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Atlas Greek Kitchen 97 1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 CR Noodle House Restaurant 96 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/24/2025 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 98 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Dunkin Donuts 98 5619 Franklin Rd B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Knights Inn 90 2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/24/2025 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 11/24/2025 Olgas Cakes 100 594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Las Trojas Murfreesboro 100 3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 MTSU Just Love Coffee 99 1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 98 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/22/2025 The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile 100 2726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214 Food Service Routine 11/22/2025 Smyrna High School 100 Bull Dog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 11/21/2025 RUCO Master Gardner Concessions 100 315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Smyrna High Bulldog Station 100 100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel 88 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 11/21/2025 Garner Murfreesboro - FE 97 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Subway 99 1621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Cedar Glade Brew House 99 906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Cinnaholic 100 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 780 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE 100 10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi 97 517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 91 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi 99 1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Jamica Vybz Mobile FSE 100 511 Glengarry Dr Nashville TN 37217 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Wasabi Steak House and Sushi 94 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Jamba Juice 100 3053 Medical Center PKWY Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria 100 6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Starbucks #8929 100 620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Marco's Pizza 100 1314 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Subway 100 2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Subway #25661 99 931 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2025 Drake's Restaurant Bar 2 100 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2025 Pad Thai Cafe 97 2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Farmers Family Restaurant 98 1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Subway 100 4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Subway 98 1722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Zenful Art Tattoo 100 218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2025 Drake's Restaurant Bar 1 100 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Taqueria Los Mamalones #2 Mobile 98 4280 Maxwell Rd Nashville TN 37013 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Taste of Thai 96 1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Happy Fast Food 100 575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Hungry Spot Mobile Food 100 1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc 99 230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

