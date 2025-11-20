Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 20, 2025

These are the health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date The Clay Oven 95 710 Memorial Blvd Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Torch Cigar Lounge 99 3028 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio 99 2415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025 Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025 Taqueria Fuente de Vida Mobile FSE 100 7031 Almaville Rd Arrington TN 37014 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Lifestyle Nutrition 99 3325 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Dunkin Donuts 99 5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Smyrna Cafe 96 1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Papa John's Pizza #3941 98 5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Mexico Tipico 98 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Baskin Robbins 99 1723 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi 77 517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Dutch Bros Coffee TN 0303 98 344 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Domenico's Italian Deli 100 1602 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/18/2025 Pure Heart Tattoo Studio 100 1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/18/2025 Las Trojas Murfreesboeo Aux 100 3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 Legends Group TN LLC 97 1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 Chili's 99 2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 Las Trojas Murfreesboro 84 3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 The Parthenon Grille 97 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service 100 703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Raising Wildflowers Childcare Facility Approval 703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/17/2025 Smiles Beauty Tattoo 100 800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/17/2025 Taste of Thai 81 1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 5 Senses Catering 97 855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 La Petite Academy Food Service 100 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 Rodeway Inn 610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/17/2025 5 Senses 97 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 100 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc 98 5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Nubo Coffee Bar Mobile FSE 100 3619 Stormy Ln Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc 87 210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi 90 1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Salem Elementary School Food Svc 100 3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 76 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Bob's Barbecue 97 106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 La Petite Academy Approval 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/17/2025 Tami's Delights Mobile FSE 100 1647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/15/2025 Coffee Haus 100 2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Lemongrass Thai Sushi 97 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 TownPlace Suites Hotel 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Urban Air Murfreesboro 95 1952 Old Fort Pkwy #6 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Sweet Little Cravings 98 230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Song Da Chinese Restaurant 98 11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 El Matador Mobile FSE 100 144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Deerfield Inn 83 1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 11/14/2025 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food 100 5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Twin Yolk 98 1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Som-Tum Thai 71 3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Bubble Tea Cafe 97 2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Cousins Main Lobster 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Maru Restaurant Bar 99 3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Regal Inn And Studios 100 2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Newks 97 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/13/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 96 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Bar Louie 100 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Maru Restaurant 96 3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Mi Camino Real 93 1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Camino Real #4 99 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 NUJO Mobile Cafe 100 3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Paris Paguette 98 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Sabaidee Cafe 97 505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429 97 2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Mack's Hot Chicken 97 12978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit 98 1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Wasabi Steak House and Sushi 69 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering 100 119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 88 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Rodeway Inn & Suites 1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Dali Food Restaurant 98 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

