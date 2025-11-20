Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 20, 2025

These are the health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The Clay Oven
|95
|710 Memorial Blvd Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Torch Cigar Lounge
|99
|3028 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio
|99
|2415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
|Taqueria Fuente de Vida Mobile FSE
|100
|7031 Almaville Rd Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Lifestyle Nutrition
|99
|3325 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Smyrna Cafe
|96
|1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Papa John's Pizza #3941
|98
|5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Mexico Tipico
|98
|2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Baskin Robbins
|99
|1723 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|77
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Dutch Bros Coffee TN 0303
|98
|344 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Domenico's Italian Deli
|100
|1602 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/18/2025
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|100
|1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/18/2025
|Las Trojas Murfreesboeo Aux
|100
|3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Legends Group TN LLC
|97
|1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|Chili's
|99
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|Las Trojas Murfreesboro
|84
|3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|The Parthenon Grille
|97
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service
|100
|703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Raising Wildflowers Childcare Facility
|Approval
|703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/17/2025
|Smiles Beauty Tattoo
|100
|800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/17/2025
|Taste of Thai
|81
|1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|5 Senses Catering
|97
|855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|La Petite Academy Food Service
|100
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Rodeway Inn
|610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|5 Senses
|97
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|100
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
|98
|5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Nubo Coffee Bar Mobile FSE
|100
|3619 Stormy Ln Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
|87
|210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
|90
|1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Salem Elementary School Food Svc
|100
|3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|76
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Bob's Barbecue
|97
|106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|La Petite Academy
|Approval
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/17/2025
|Tami's Delights Mobile FSE
|100
|1647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2025
|Coffee Haus
|100
|2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi
|97
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Urban Air Murfreesboro
|95
|1952 Old Fort Pkwy #6 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Sweet Little Cravings
|98
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Song Da Chinese Restaurant
|98
|11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|El Matador Mobile FSE
|100
|144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Deerfield Inn
|83
|1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/14/2025
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Twin Yolk
|98
|1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Som-Tum Thai
|71
|3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Bubble Tea Cafe
|97
|2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Cousins Main Lobster
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Maru Restaurant Bar
|99
|3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Regal Inn And Studios
|100
|2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Newks
|97
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/13/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|96
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Bar Louie
|100
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Maru Restaurant
|96
|3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Mi Camino Real
|93
|1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Camino Real #4
|99
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|NUJO Mobile Cafe
|100
|3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Paris Paguette
|98
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Sabaidee Cafe
|97
|505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429
|97
|2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Mack's Hot Chicken
|97
|12978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit
|98
|1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|69
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering
|100
|119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|88
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Rodeway Inn & Suites
|1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Dali Food Restaurant
|98
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
