Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 20, 2025

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for November 13-20, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
The Clay Oven95710 Memorial Blvd Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Torch Cigar Lounge993028 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio992415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025
Taqueria Fuente de Vida Mobile FSE1007031 Almaville Rd Arrington TN 37014Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Lifestyle Nutrition993325 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Dunkin Donuts995285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Smyrna Cafe961666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Papa John's Pizza #3941985163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Mexico Tipico982021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes100811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Baskin Robbins991723 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi77517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Dutch Bros Coffee TN 030398344 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Domenico's Italian Deli1001602 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/18/2025
Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 11001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/18/2025
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/18/2025
Pure Heart Tattoo Studio1001630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/18/2025
Las Trojas Murfreesboeo Aux1003105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/18/2025
Legends Group TN LLC971918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
Chili's992741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
Las Trojas Murfreesboro843105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/18/2025
The Parthenon Grille971962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service100703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Raising Wildflowers Childcare FacilityApproval703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine11/17/2025
Smiles Beauty Tattoo100800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine11/17/2025
Taste of Thai811841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/17/2025
5 Senses Catering97855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/17/2025
La Petite Academy Food Service1001212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/17/2025
Rodeway Inn610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/17/2025
5 Senses971602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE100173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up11/17/2025
Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc985094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Nubo Coffee Bar Mobile FSE1003619 Stormy Ln Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine11/17/2025
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc87210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi901890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Salem Elementary School Food Svc1003400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/17/2025
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro765241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Bob's Barbecue97106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/17/2025
La Petite AcademyApproval1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine11/17/2025
Tami's Delights Mobile FSE1001647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/15/2025
Coffee Haus1002108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2025
Lemongrass Thai Sushi97220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2025
TownPlace Suites Hotel1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/14/2025
Urban Air Murfreesboro951952 Old Fort Pkwy #6 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2025
Sweet Little Cravings98230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2025
Song Da Chinese Restaurant9811461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2025
El Matador Mobile FSE100144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Deerfield Inn831071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine11/14/2025
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food1005555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Twin Yolk981630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Som-Tum Thai713138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Bubble Tea Cafe972486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2025
Cousins Main Lobster1001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Maru Restaurant Bar993921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Regal Inn And Studios1002029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/13/2025
Newks972615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Chrome Halo100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine11/13/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool963920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/13/2025
Bar Louie1002615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Maru Restaurant963921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Mi Camino Real931890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Camino Real #499408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
NUJO Mobile Cafe1003268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Paris Paguette982615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Sabaidee Cafe97505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429972697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Mack's Hot Chicken9712978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit981907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi692812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering100119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant884183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Rodeway Inn & Suites1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/13/2025
Dali Food Restaurant982314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/13/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

