Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 19, 2024

These are the health scores for November 12-19, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Paddock Club Apartment Pool96150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/18/2024
The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2024
Candy Cloud Smyrna100801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/18/2024
Pure Green Murfreesboro1002863 Old Fort Pkwy Suite C1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/18/2024
Smyrna High Bulldog Station100100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/18/2024
A Love for Kidz Learning Academy FSE981511 Elrod St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2024
Tropical Smoothie Cafe1001855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/18/2024
Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna100470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/18/2024
Vintage Cakes and Catering100318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/18/2024
The Bangkok Thai Cuisine99315 Robert Rose Dr., STE C Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2024
Staybridge Suites Hotel991233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine11/18/2024
Smyrna High School Pool96100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Paddock Club Spa100150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/18/2024
Petit Pas Academy FSE100117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2024
Los Tacos Mobile Food Establishment100100 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/16/2024
Teriyaki Madness965619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/15/2024
Chutneys95710 Memorial Blvd; Ste 220 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/15/2024
Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering95119 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna91400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/15/2024
Sam's Club Member's Mark Mobile FSE10010150 Mallard Creek Rd #500 Charlotte, NC 28262Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Yayo's O.M.G Mobile1003614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Margarita House83145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/15/2024
Zenful Art Tattoo100218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/15/2024
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna93400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/15/2024
STF Catering981103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/15/2024
UGADI Indian Grill882306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc1007112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Never Better Juice Bar97246 S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/15/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/15/2024
Pupusas y Mas Mobile1001606 Clydeway Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant96230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
King Chef98298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Sonic Drive In98791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine11/14/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine11/14/2024
Cason Estates Pool961650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
Karen Thai and Sushi99291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 230 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Single Tree BBQ912805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/14/2024
West 22 Tacos972108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Longhorn Steakhouse #5444100975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Salem Elementary School Food Svc1003400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE88919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/14/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 296236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)100983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/14/2024
615 District911950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 198236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
Cheddars Casual Cafe1001829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Jersey Mikes992705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Salads on Demand982137 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Lavergne High School Pool95250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Me Time Drop in CCApproval1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine11/13/2024
Mexico Tipico962021 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Franklin's Fruit Tea100348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/13/2024
Panera Bread #161699499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Lavergne Child CareApproval449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Child Care Facilities Routine11/13/2024
Lavergne Child Care Food Service100449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/13/2024
Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit1002728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/13/2024
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE98995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Joanies971733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Varins Sweet Shop99315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/13/2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool1003920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/13/2024
Quality Inn & Suites Pool100110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/13/2024
Days Inn Pool - WPI97182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Sinister Ink Tattoo Company1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine11/13/2024
Miller's Ale House991714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Baymont by Wyndham Hotel100109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/13/2024
Days Inn Pool - MI95182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Middle Food Court at Corlew991634 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2024
Regal Inn And Studios872029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/13/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2024
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2024
Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.1002225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/12/2024
5 Senses Catering100855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2024
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 298223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/12/2024
Mainstay Suites Hotel97130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/12/2024
LivAway Suites100871 Isabella Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine11/12/2024
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine11/12/2024
Champy's Chicken100835 Isabella Lane Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/12/2024
Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.981115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2024
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2024
Oakland High School Store1002225 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/12/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2024
Hemisphere Wine Bar100208 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/12/2024
Oakland High School Pool96Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2024
Demos' Steak And Spaghetti House Lounge1001115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/12/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

