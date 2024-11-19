Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 19, 2024

These are the health scores for November 12-19, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Paddock Club Apartment Pool 96 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/18/2024 The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2024 Candy Cloud Smyrna 100 801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 Pure Green Murfreesboro 100 2863 Old Fort Pkwy Suite C1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 Smyrna High Bulldog Station 100 100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 A Love for Kidz Learning Academy FSE 98 1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2024 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 100 1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna 100 470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 Vintage Cakes and Catering 100 318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/18/2024 The Bangkok Thai Cuisine 99 315 Robert Rose Dr., STE C Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2024 Staybridge Suites Hotel 99 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 11/18/2024 Smyrna High School Pool 96 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Paddock Club Spa 100 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/18/2024 Petit Pas Academy FSE 100 117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2024 Los Tacos Mobile Food Establishment 100 100 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/16/2024 Teriyaki Madness 96 5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/15/2024 Chutneys 95 710 Memorial Blvd; Ste 220 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/15/2024 Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering 95 119 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 91 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/15/2024 Sam's Club Member's Mark Mobile FSE 100 10150 Mallard Creek Rd #500 Charlotte, NC 28262 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Yayo's O.M.G Mobile 100 3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Margarita House 83 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/15/2024 Zenful Art Tattoo 100 218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/15/2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 93 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/15/2024 STF Catering 98 1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/15/2024 UGADI Indian Grill 88 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc 100 7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Never Better Juice Bar 97 246 S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/15/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/15/2024 Pupusas y Mas Mobile 100 1606 Clydeway Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant 96 230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 King Chef 98 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Sonic Drive In 98 791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 11/14/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 11/14/2024 Cason Estates Pool 96 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 Karen Thai and Sushi 99 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 230 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Single Tree BBQ 91 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 West 22 Tacos 97 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Longhorn Steakhouse #5444 100 975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Salem Elementary School Food Svc 100 3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 88 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 96 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C) 100 983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 615 District 91 1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 98 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 Cheddars Casual Cafe 100 1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Jersey Mikes 99 2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Salads on Demand 98 2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Lavergne High School Pool 95 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Me Time Drop in CC Approval 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/13/2024 Mexico Tipico 96 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Franklin's Fruit Tea 100 348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 Panera Bread #1616 99 499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Lavergne Child Care Approval 449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/13/2024 Lavergne Child Care Food Service 100 449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit 100 2728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE 98 995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Joanies 97 1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Varins Sweet Shop 99 315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/13/2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 100 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 100 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 97 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Sinister Ink Tattoo Company 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/13/2024 Miller's Ale House 99 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Baymont by Wyndham Hotel 100 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 95 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Middle Food Court at Corlew 99 1634 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Regal Inn And Studios 87 2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/13/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2024 Oakland High Comm. Food Lab. 100 2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 5 Senses Catering 100 855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2024 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2 98 223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 Mainstay Suites Hotel 97 130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/12/2024 LivAway Suites 100 871 Isabella Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 11/12/2024 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2024 Champy's Chicken 100 835 Isabella Lane Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater. 98 1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2024 Oakland High School Store 100 2225 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2024 Hemisphere Wine Bar 100 208 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024 Oakland High School Pool 96 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2024 Demos' Steak And Spaghetti House Lounge 100 1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/12/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

