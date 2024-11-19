Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 19, 2024

These are the health scores for November 12-19, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Paddock Club Apartment Pool
|96
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/18/2024
|The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2024
|Candy Cloud Smyrna
|100
|801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|Pure Green Murfreesboro
|100
|2863 Old Fort Pkwy Suite C1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|Smyrna High Bulldog Station
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|A Love for Kidz Learning Academy FSE
|98
|1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2024
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|100
|1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna
|100
|470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|Vintage Cakes and Catering
|100
|318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2024
|The Bangkok Thai Cuisine
|99
|315 Robert Rose Dr., STE C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2024
|Staybridge Suites Hotel
|99
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/18/2024
|Smyrna High School Pool
|96
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Paddock Club Spa
|100
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/18/2024
|Petit Pas Academy FSE
|100
|117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2024
|Los Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|100 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/16/2024
|Teriyaki Madness
|96
|5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|Chutneys
|95
|710 Memorial Blvd; Ste 220 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering
|95
|119 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|91
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|Sam's Club Member's Mark Mobile FSE
|100
|10150 Mallard Creek Rd #500 Charlotte, NC 28262
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Yayo's O.M.G Mobile
|100
|3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Margarita House
|83
|145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/15/2024
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|100
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/15/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|93
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|STF Catering
|98
|1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|UGADI Indian Grill
|88
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc
|100
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Never Better Juice Bar
|97
|246 S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/15/2024
|Pupusas y Mas Mobile
|100
|1606 Clydeway Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/15/2024
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|96
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|King Chef
|98
|298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Sonic Drive In
|98
|791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/14/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/14/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|96
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|Karen Thai and Sushi
|99
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 230 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Single Tree BBQ
|91
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|West 22 Tacos
|97
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5444
|100
|975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Salem Elementary School Food Svc
|100
|3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|88
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
|100
|983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2024
|615 District
|91
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|Cheddars Casual Cafe
|100
|1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2024
|Jersey Mikes
|99
|2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Salads on Demand
|98
|2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Lavergne High School Pool
|95
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Me Time Drop in CC
|Approval
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/13/2024
|Mexico Tipico
|96
|2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Franklin's Fruit Tea
|100
|348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|Panera Bread #1616
|99
|499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Lavergne Child Care
|Approval
|449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/13/2024
|Lavergne Child Care Food Service
|100
|449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit
|100
|2728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE
|98
|995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Joanies
|97
|1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Varins Sweet Shop
|99
|315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|100
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|97
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/13/2024
|Miller's Ale House
|99
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Baymont by Wyndham Hotel
|100
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|95
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Middle Food Court at Corlew
|99
|1634 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Regal Inn And Studios
|87
|2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2024
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2024
|Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.
|100
|2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|5 Senses Catering
|100
|855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2024
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2
|98
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|Mainstay Suites Hotel
|97
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/12/2024
|LivAway Suites
|100
|871 Isabella Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/12/2024
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2024
|Champy's Chicken
|100
|835 Isabella Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.
|98
|1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2024
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2024
|Oakland High School Store
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2024
|Hemisphere Wine Bar
|100
|208 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
|Oakland High School Pool
|96
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2024
|Demos' Steak And Spaghetti House Lounge
|100
|1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
