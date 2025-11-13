Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 13, 2025

These are the health scores for November 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Single Tree BBQ 97 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Two Brothers Pizzeria 96 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 97 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 High Society 99 211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2025 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2025 St. Mark's Preschool 100 1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 St. Mark's Preschool Approval 1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/12/2025 Toki House 100 5241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Schlotzsky's Deli 98 4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar 98 112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering 100 117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Krystal Restaurants LLC 96 1858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 92 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2025 Days Inn Pool - MI 93 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service 100 4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Christiana Elementary School Food Service 100 4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/10/2025 Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria 100 200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria 100 400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc 100 12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Zorba Cafe 100 1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/10/2025 Whitt's Bar-B-Q 100 198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 El Gorila Raspados 99 10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Merging Happiness & Inclusion Adult Care Approval 885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/10/2025 Oakland High School Pool 98 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/10/2025 Camino Real #4 94 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE 100 885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/10/2025 JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile 100 273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE 100 210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est 100 310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Jamn Coffee Co Mobile 100 1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concessions #3 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concession # 4 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concession # 7 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concession # 5 99 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concession # 6 98 77 PO Box. Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 11/08/2025 Mtsu Football Concession #1 100 Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/08/2025 Banh Appetit 98 2892 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 China Spring 94 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Dunkin Donuts 99 3250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 China Garden 99 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 The Fish House 96 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 Surcheros 100 2222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 Sabaidee Cafe 87 505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 Chappy's Bar And Grill 99 104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 TownPlace Suites Hotel 88 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 11/07/2025 Smyrna High School Pool 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 All American Cafe 98 2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 94 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/07/2025 Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 Creative Kids Preschool 2 CC Approval 1411 Merrymont Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/07/2025 Papa John's #92 99 2365 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Jeremiah's Italian Ice 99 3242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 Barbara's Factory Food Truck 99 2021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Burger King #21362 98 1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Primordial Ink Tattoo 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/07/2025 Wok N Roll 99 2924 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/07/2025 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 96 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Smyrna Middle School Food Service 99 712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 96 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 11/06/2025 Me Time Childcare FS 100 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Bubble Tea Cafe 87 2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 62 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 EL PARIENTE 92 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Tru Kitchen Murfreesboro 99 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 China Express 97 4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025 New China Panda 97 2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Mimi's Cafe 99 2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna 97 470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Adams Place Pool 98 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/06/2025 Cadence Academy Preschool Food 100 2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 The Goddard School Child Care Approval 1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/06/2025 Relentless Tattoo Studio 100 201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/06/2025 Sandwich Factory 100 116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Sports Com Indoor Pool 100 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 11/06/2025 Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C) 100 983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc 100 200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 100 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Cadence Academy Preschool Approval 2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Comfort Suites Food Service 99 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Me Time Drop in CC Approval 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/06/2025 Lavergne High School Pool 98 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 11/06/2025 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429 92 2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/06/2025 Yaya's Thai Cafe Mobile Unit 99 3116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 11/06/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email