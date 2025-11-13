Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 13, 2025

These are the health scores for November 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Single Tree BBQ
|97
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|96
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|97
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|High Society
|99
|211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2025
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2025
|St. Mark's Preschool
|100
|1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|St. Mark's Preschool
|Approval
|1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/12/2025
|Toki House
|100
|5241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Schlotzsky's Deli
|98
|4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar
|98
|112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering
|100
|117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Krystal Restaurants LLC
|96
|1858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|92
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2025
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|93
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service
|100
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Christiana Elementary School Food Service
|100
|4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/10/2025
|Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc
|100
|12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Zorba Cafe
|100
|1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/10/2025
|Whitt's Bar-B-Q
|100
|198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|El Gorila Raspados
|99
|10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Merging Happiness & Inclusion Adult Care
|Approval
|885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/10/2025
|Oakland High School Pool
|98
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/10/2025
|Camino Real #4
|94
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE
|100
|885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/10/2025
|JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile
|100
|273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est
|100
|310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Jamn Coffee Co Mobile
|100
|1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concessions #3
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concession # 4
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concession # 7
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concession # 5
|99
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concession # 6
|98
|77 PO Box. Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/08/2025
|Mtsu Football Concession #1
|100
|Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/08/2025
|Banh Appetit
|98
|2892 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/07/2025
|China Spring
|94
|1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|3250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|China Garden
|99
|2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|The Fish House
|96
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|Surcheros
|100
|2222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/07/2025
|Sabaidee Cafe
|87
|505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|Chappy's Bar And Grill
|99
|104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|88
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/07/2025
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|All American Cafe
|98
|2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|94
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/07/2025
|Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/07/2025
|Creative Kids Preschool 2 CC
|Approval
|1411 Merrymont Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/07/2025
|Papa John's #92
|99
|2365 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Jeremiah's Italian Ice
|99
|3242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/07/2025
|Barbara's Factory Food Truck
|99
|2021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Burger King #21362
|98
|1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/07/2025
|Wok N Roll
|99
|2924 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/07/2025
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|96
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Smyrna Middle School Food Service
|99
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|96
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/06/2025
|Me Time Childcare FS
|100
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Bubble Tea Cafe
|87
|2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill
|62
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|EL PARIENTE
|92
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Tru Kitchen Murfreesboro
|99
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|China Express
|97
|4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|New China Panda
|97
|2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Mimi's Cafe
|99
|2625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna
|97
|470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Adams Place Pool
|98
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/06/2025
|Cadence Academy Preschool Food
|100
|2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|The Goddard School Child Care
|Approval
|1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/06/2025
|Relentless Tattoo Studio
|100
|201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/06/2025
|Sandwich Factory
|100
|116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|100
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/06/2025
|Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
|100
|983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc
|100
|200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|100
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|Approval
|2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Comfort Suites Food Service
|99
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Me Time Drop in CC
|Approval
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/06/2025
|Lavergne High School Pool
|98
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/06/2025
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429
|92
|2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/06/2025
|Yaya's Thai Cafe Mobile Unit
|99
|3116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
