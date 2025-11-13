Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 13, 2025

These are the health scores for November 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Single Tree BBQ972805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2025
Two Brothers Pizzeria96291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2025
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet97645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2025
High Society99211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2025
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/12/2025
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio100118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/12/2025
St. Mark's Preschool1001267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/12/2025
St. Mark's PreschoolApproval1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine11/12/2025
Toki House1005241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Schlotzsky's Deli984433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/12/2025
The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar98112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering100117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Krystal Restaurants LLC961858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool923920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2025
Days Inn Pool - MI93182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/12/2025
Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service1004675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2025
Christiana Elementary School Food Service1004701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine11/12/2025
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/10/2025
Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria100200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria100400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc10012619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Zorba Cafe1001610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/10/2025
Whitt's Bar-B-Q100198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
El Gorila Raspados9910364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Merging Happiness & Inclusion Adult CareApproval885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine11/10/2025
Oakland High School Pool98Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/10/2025
Camino Real #494408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE100885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/10/2025
JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile100273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE100210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est100310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Jamn Coffee Co Mobile1001421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concessions #3100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concession # 4100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concession # 7100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concession # 599Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concession # 69877 PO Box. Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up11/08/2025
Mtsu Football Concession #1100Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine11/08/2025
Banh Appetit982892 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/07/2025
China Spring941638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
Dunkin Donuts993250-A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
China Garden992480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
The Fish House961626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
Surcheros1002222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/07/2025
Sabaidee Cafe87505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
Chappy's Bar And Grill99104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
TownPlace Suites Hotel882708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine11/07/2025
Smyrna High School Pool100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
All American Cafe982805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna94400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/07/2025
Sip & Stay Lounge - TownPlace Suite Bar1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/07/2025
Creative Kids Preschool 2 CCApproval1411 Merrymont Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine11/07/2025
Papa John's #92992365 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
Jeremiah's Italian Ice993242 Memorial Blvd; Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine11/07/2025
Barbara's Factory Food Truck992021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
Burger King #21362981763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
Primordial Ink Tattoo100201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/07/2025
Wok N Roll992924 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine11/07/2025
Chago's Mexican Restaurant96579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
Smyrna Middle School Food Service99712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/07/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool963001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine11/06/2025
Me Time Childcare FS1001638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Bubble Tea Cafe872486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/06/2025
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill621144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/06/2025
EL PARIENTE92198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025
Tru Kitchen Murfreesboro99909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/06/2025
China Express974183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025
New China Panda972042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025
Mimi's Cafe992625 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025
Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna97470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Adams Place Pool981925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/06/2025
Cadence Academy Preschool Food1002391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine11/06/2025
The Goddard School Child CareApproval1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine11/06/2025
Relentless Tattoo Studio100201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/06/2025
Sandwich Factory100116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Sports Com Indoor Pool1002310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine11/06/2025
Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)100983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc100200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE100919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025
Cadence Academy PreschoolApproval2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Follow-Up11/06/2025
Comfort Suites Food Service99226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025
Me Time Drop in CCApproval1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine11/06/2025
Lavergne High School Pool98250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine11/06/2025
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429922697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine11/06/2025
Yaya's Thai Cafe Mobile Unit993116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up11/06/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

