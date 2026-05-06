Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County May 6, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County May 6, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
37

These are the health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Murfreesboro Day School ChildcareApproval1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine05/05/2026
Tru By Hilton Hotel100950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up05/05/2026
Comfort Inn Suites Pool963001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
Oscar's Taco Shop93331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/05/2026
South Haven Neighborhood Pool966565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/05/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Nasvhille1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up05/05/2026
Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville942573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade #21003548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/05/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
Maros Gyros 3 LLC DBA Greek Gyro1002658 New Salem Hwy A8 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/05/2026
Home2 Suites by Hilton97960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up05/05/2026
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool1001280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/05/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
Murfreesboro Day School Food Service1001760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/05/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/05/2026
McFarlin Pointe Pool961365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/04/2026
Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool965006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/04/2026
Shelton Square Main Pool985705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/04/2026
Berkshire Pool941205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/04/2026
El Hornito Bakery 2782962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/04/2026
Sips & Swirls FMFU100613 Drema Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine05/04/2026
Shelton Square Wading Pool945705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/04/2026
Berkshire Wading Pool961205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/04/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930875544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/04/2026
Villages Of Berkshire Pool985006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/04/2026
Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill962615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/04/2026
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool1004107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/04/2026
Puckett's FMFU100114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up05/02/2026
Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile1002507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/02/2026
Stewarts Creek Elem. School100200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine05/01/2026
Kingsbury HOA893507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Jaymes Academy Food Service99322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/01/2026
The Journey Home FSE1001207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/01/2026
Miss Polly's Food Establishment100218 Valley Court Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/01/2026
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant93277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/01/2026
Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc1001417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/01/2026
Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria99200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/01/2026
Innsbrooke Community Pool98203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
The Jonah Ride Mobile1003444 Regency Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/01/2026
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Jaymes Academy 500Approval322 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine05/01/2026
Lewis Downs Pool94Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Quality Inn & Suites Pool96110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Innsbrooke Wading Pool98203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Puckett Downs HOA Pool904250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
The Rowley Swimming Pool1002600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/01/2026
Promise Kids Christian Academy Child CareApproval1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine05/01/2026
Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS991903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/30/2026
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/30/2026
Barbara's Factory Food Truck982021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/30/2026
Rockhaven Lodge Pool98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine04/30/2026
ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile99959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up04/30/2026
Rockhaven Lodge Spa96462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine04/30/2026
Minnie and Mary's Mobile Food Establishment1001228 Alex Walker Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine04/30/2026
Acapulco Xpress993364 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/29/2026
Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi98517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Tacos Charly Mobile Food Establishment955139 Whitaker Dr Nashville TN 37211Food Service Follow-Up04/29/2026
Bill Rice Ranch Camp100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Organized Campgrounds Routine04/29/2026
Embassy Suites Bar931200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Bill Rice Ranch Food Service100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Smart Touch Skin Solutions100567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine04/29/2026
Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux.1002615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/29/2026
The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC.100567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine04/29/2026
Embassy Suites Main Kitchen981200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/29/2026
LC Murfreesboro Pool942355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/29/2026
Wako Japanese Cuisine80740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Beyond Aquatics Pool 298236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/28/2026
STF Catering991103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Gumbo Bros - Bar1001306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Taqueria La Lumbre Mobile FSE77103 Sunrise Ave La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC992855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/28/2026
Aloha Hawaiin Express992705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/28/2026
Cowgirl Blues Tattoo100760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/28/2026
Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE89291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Carl and Judy's FSE1001205 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/28/2026
MED Gyro and Shawarma982943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/28/2026
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/28/2026
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine04/28/2026
Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.1001115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/28/2026
April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment1002612 Weatherford St La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Steakhouse Five Bar991500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Steakhouse Five981500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Silo's Bar & Grill761453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Buona of Murfreesboro992724 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/28/2026
Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est100116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/28/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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