Health Scores: Rutherford County May 6, 2026

These are the health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Murfreesboro Day School Childcare
|Approval
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|05/05/2026
|Tru By Hilton Hotel
|100
|950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|96
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|93
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|96
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Nasvhille
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville
|94
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade #2
|100
|3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|Maros Gyros 3 LLC DBA Greek Gyro
|100
|2658 New Salem Hwy A8 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Home2 Suites by Hilton
|97
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|100
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|Murfreesboro Day School Food Service
|100
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/05/2026
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|96
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
|96
|5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|98
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Berkshire Pool
|94
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|78
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Sips & Swirls FMFU
|100
|613 Drema Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|94
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Berkshire Wading Pool
|96
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|75
|544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|98
|5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill
|96
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|100
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Puckett's FMFU
|100
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/02/2026
|Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile
|100
|2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/02/2026
|Stewarts Creek Elem. School
|100
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|05/01/2026
|Kingsbury HOA
|89
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Jaymes Academy Food Service
|99
|322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|The Journey Home FSE
|100
|1207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/01/2026
|Miss Polly's Food Establishment
|100
|218 Valley Court Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
|93
|277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/01/2026
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc
|100
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria
|99
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/01/2026
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|98
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|The Jonah Ride Mobile
|100
|3444 Regency Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Jaymes Academy 500
|Approval
|322 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|05/01/2026
|Lewis Downs Pool
|94
|Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|98
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|90
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|The Rowley Swimming Pool
|100
|2600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Child Care
|Approval
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|05/01/2026
|Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS
|99
|1903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/30/2026
|Barbara's Factory Food Truck
|98
|2021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/30/2026
|Rockhaven Lodge Pool
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/30/2026
|ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile
|99
|959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/30/2026
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|96
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/30/2026
|Minnie and Mary's Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|1228 Alex Walker Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Acapulco Xpress
|99
|3364 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/29/2026
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|98
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Tacos Charly Mobile Food Establishment
|95
|5139 Whitaker Dr Nashville TN 37211
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/29/2026
|Bill Rice Ranch Camp
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|04/29/2026
|Embassy Suites Bar
|93
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Bill Rice Ranch Food Service
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Smart Touch Skin Solutions
|100
|567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/29/2026
|Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux.
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC.
|100
|567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/29/2026
|Embassy Suites Main Kitchen
|98
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|94
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/29/2026
|Wako Japanese Cuisine
|80
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|STF Catering
|99
|1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Gumbo Bros - Bar
|100
|1306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Taqueria La Lumbre Mobile FSE
|77
|103 Sunrise Ave La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC
|99
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|Aloha Hawaiin Express
|99
|2705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|Cowgirl Blues Tattoo
|100
|760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/28/2026
|Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE
|89
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Carl and Judy's FSE
|100
|1205 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|MED Gyro and Shawarma
|98
|2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/28/2026
|Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.
|100
|1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|2612 Weatherford St La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Steakhouse Five Bar
|99
|1500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Steakhouse Five
|98
|1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Silo's Bar & Grill
|76
|1453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Buona of Murfreesboro
|99
|2724 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est
|100
|116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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