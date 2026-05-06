Health Scores: Rutherford County May 6, 2026

These are the health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Murfreesboro Day School Childcare Approval 1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 05/05/2026 Tru By Hilton Hotel 100 950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 05/05/2026 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 96 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 93 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 96 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/05/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Nasvhille 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 05/05/2026 Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville 94 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade #2 100 3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 Maros Gyros 3 LLC DBA Greek Gyro 100 2658 New Salem Hwy A8 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Home2 Suites by Hilton 97 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 05/05/2026 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 100 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/05/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 Murfreesboro Day School Food Service 100 1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/05/2026 McFarlin Pointe Pool 96 1365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/04/2026 Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool 96 5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Shelton Square Main Pool 98 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/04/2026 Berkshire Pool 94 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/04/2026 El Hornito Bakery 2 78 2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Sips & Swirls FMFU 100 613 Drema Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Shelton Square Wading Pool 94 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/04/2026 Berkshire Wading Pool 96 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 75 544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 98 5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill 96 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 100 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Puckett's FMFU 100 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 05/02/2026 Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile 100 2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/02/2026 Stewarts Creek Elem. School 100 200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 05/01/2026 Kingsbury HOA 89 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Jaymes Academy Food Service 99 322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 The Journey Home FSE 100 1207 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/01/2026 Miss Polly's Food Establishment 100 218 Valley Court Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 93 277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/01/2026 Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc 100 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria 99 200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/01/2026 Innsbrooke Community Pool 98 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 The Jonah Ride Mobile 100 3444 Regency Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Jaymes Academy 500 Approval 322 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 05/01/2026 Lewis Downs Pool 94 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 98 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 90 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 The Rowley Swimming Pool 100 2600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Promise Kids Christian Academy Child Care Approval 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 05/01/2026 Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS 99 1903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/30/2026 Barbara's Factory Food Truck 98 2021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/30/2026 Rockhaven Lodge Pool 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 04/30/2026 ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile 99 959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 04/30/2026 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 96 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 04/30/2026 Minnie and Mary's Mobile Food Establishment 100 1228 Alex Walker Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Acapulco Xpress 99 3364 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/29/2026 Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi 98 517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Tacos Charly Mobile Food Establishment 95 5139 Whitaker Dr Nashville TN 37211 Food Service Follow-Up 04/29/2026 Bill Rice Ranch Camp 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Organized Campgrounds Routine 04/29/2026 Embassy Suites Bar 93 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Bill Rice Ranch Food Service 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Smart Touch Skin Solutions 100 567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/29/2026 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux. 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC. 100 567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/29/2026 Embassy Suites Main Kitchen 98 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 LC Murfreesboro Pool 94 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/29/2026 Wako Japanese Cuisine 80 740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 98 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/28/2026 STF Catering 99 1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Gumbo Bros - Bar 100 1306 Westlawn Blvd Suite B1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Taqueria La Lumbre Mobile FSE 77 103 Sunrise Ave La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC 99 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/28/2026 Aloha Hawaiin Express 99 2705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/28/2026 Cowgirl Blues Tattoo 100 760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/28/2026 Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE 89 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Carl and Judy's FSE 100 1205 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 MED Gyro and Shawarma 98 2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/28/2026 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/28/2026 Presley Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/28/2026 Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater. 100 1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/28/2026 April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment 100 2612 Weatherford St La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Steakhouse Five Bar 99 1500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Steakhouse Five 98 1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Silo's Bar & Grill 76 1453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Buona of Murfreesboro 99 2724 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/28/2026 Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est 100 116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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