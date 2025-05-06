Health Scores: Rutherford County May 6, 2025

These are the health scores for April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Tiny Town Child Care
|Approval
|5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Barfield Baseball Concessions 2
|99
|697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/05/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool
|96
|200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna
|-
|1090 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|05/05/2025
|Lavergne Lake Elementary
|100
|201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings - Routine
|05/05/2025
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429
|89
|2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge
|97
|1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/05/2025
|Elan Smyrna Pool
|100
|200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Rockvale Nutrition
|99
|6127 State Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service - Routine
|05/02/2025
|Asados Honduras es Mia Mobile FSE
|100
|215 Berrywood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|05/02/2025
|Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio
|100
|803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/02/2025
|Yayo's O.M.G Mobile
|100
|3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|05/02/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/02/2025
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|100
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/02/2025
|Atlas Greek Kitchen
|97
|1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/02/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/02/2025
|Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
|94
|277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/02/2025
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|86
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/02/2025
|The Goat Restaurant
|96
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/02/2025
|Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE
|100
|1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|92
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|95
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Residence Inn Pool
|100
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Charlene's Cafe Mobile
|100
|2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|100
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/01/2025
|The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar
|99
|112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Steakhouse Five
|98
|1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Sabaidee Cafe
|99
|505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/01/2025
|Learning Zone
|Approval
|2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi
|99
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/01/2025
|Steakhouse Five Bar
|100
|1500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|100
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/01/2025
|Learning Zone Inc- Veterans
|100
|2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Drake's Restaurant
|90
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|First Watch #154
|98
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria
|96
|129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT
|97
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|Kinfolks BBQ
|98
|1203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|95
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|Taste Of China
|83
|1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Florence Commons Pool
|100
|8901 Florence Road. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|La Michoacana
|93
|810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|Heroes Den
|99
|1257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|STF Catering
|99
|1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|La Petite Academy Food Service
|93
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Better Days BBQ
|100
|11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Smyrna Cafe
|99
|1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|Southern Spoon Commissary
|100
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/30/2025
|EL PARIENTE
|63
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Little Legends Academy FSE
|100
|947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Bean Loft Coffee Company Mobile Food Est
|100
|2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Hot Shotz Bar & Grill
|99
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|Pieces by Vaughn
|100
|2415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc
|99
|1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|The Parthenon Grille Lounge
|100
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Golden Lanzhou Bowls
|99
|2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar
|100
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|The Parthenon Grille
|76
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery
|100
|5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
