Health Scores: Rutherford County May 6, 2025

These are the health scores for April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Tiny Town Child CareApproval5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Child Care Facilities - Routine05/05/2025
Barfield Baseball Concessions 299697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up05/05/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Pool94110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine05/05/2025
Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool96200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/05/2025
Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna-1090 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Follow-Up05/05/2025
Lavergne Lake Elementary100201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings - Routine05/05/2025
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE942573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/05/2025
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429892697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine05/05/2025
Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge971621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up05/05/2025
Elan Smyrna Pool100200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/05/2025
Rockvale Nutrition996127 State Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service - Routine05/02/2025
Asados Honduras es Mia Mobile FSE100215 Berrywood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine05/02/2025
Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio100803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios - Routine05/02/2025
Yayo's O.M.G Mobile1003614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine05/02/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/02/2025
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool100635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/02/2025
Atlas Greek Kitchen971890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/02/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/02/2025
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant94277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/02/2025
Annandale Apartments Pool861307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/02/2025
The Goat Restaurant962355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up05/02/2025
Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE1001213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool923001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/01/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool95810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/01/2025
Residence Inn Pool1001409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/01/2025
Charlene's Cafe Mobile1002507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Patterson Park Swimming Pool100521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/01/2025
The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar99112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Steakhouse Five981500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Sabaidee Cafe99505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up05/01/2025
Learning ZoneApproval2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities - Routine05/01/2025
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio100118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine05/01/2025
Lemongrass Thai Sushi99220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up05/01/2025
Steakhouse Five Bar1001500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE100919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up05/01/2025
Learning Zone Inc- Veterans1002043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Drake's Restaurant902614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
First Watch #15498450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria96129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT972227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
Kinfolks BBQ981203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi95517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
Taste Of China831730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Florence Commons Pool1008901 Florence Road. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up04/30/2025
La Michoacana93810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
Heroes Den991257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
STF Catering991103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
La Petite Academy Food Service931212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Better Days BBQ10011469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Smyrna Cafe991666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
Southern Spoon Commissary1001303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine04/30/2025
Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio100405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine04/30/2025
EL PARIENTE63198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Little Legends Academy FSE100947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Bean Loft Coffee Company Mobile Food Est1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Hot Shotz Bar & Grill991208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
Pieces by Vaughn1002415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine04/29/2025
Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc991411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
The Parthenon Grille Lounge1001962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Golden Lanzhou Bowls992053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment100614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar1001208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
The Parthenon Grille761962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery1005131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

