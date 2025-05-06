Health Scores: Rutherford County May 6, 2025

These are the health scores for April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Tiny Town Child Care Approval 5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Child Care Facilities - Routine 05/05/2025 Barfield Baseball Concessions 2 99 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/05/2025 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 94 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/05/2025 Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool 96 200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/05/2025 Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna - 1090 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 05/05/2025 Lavergne Lake Elementary 100 201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings - Routine 05/05/2025 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/05/2025 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429 89 2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 05/05/2025 Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge 97 1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/05/2025 Elan Smyrna Pool 100 200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/05/2025 Rockvale Nutrition 99 6127 State Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service - Routine 05/02/2025 Asados Honduras es Mia Mobile FSE 100 215 Berrywood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 05/02/2025 Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio 100 803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/02/2025 Yayo's O.M.G Mobile 100 3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 05/02/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/02/2025 Farmhouse Apartnments Pool 100 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/02/2025 Atlas Greek Kitchen 97 1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/02/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/02/2025 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 94 277 N. Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/02/2025 Annandale Apartments Pool 86 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/02/2025 The Goat Restaurant 96 2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/02/2025 Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE 100 1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 92 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/01/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 95 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/01/2025 Residence Inn Pool 100 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/01/2025 Charlene's Cafe Mobile 100 2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 100 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/01/2025 The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar 99 112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Steakhouse Five 98 1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Sabaidee Cafe 99 505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/01/2025 Learning Zone Approval 2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities - Routine 05/01/2025 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/01/2025 Lemongrass Thai Sushi 99 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/01/2025 Steakhouse Five Bar 100 1500 Medical Center Parkway suite 1K Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 100 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/01/2025 Learning Zone Inc- Veterans 100 2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Drake's Restaurant 90 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 First Watch #154 98 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria 96 129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT 97 2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 Kinfolks BBQ 98 1203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi 95 517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 Taste Of China 83 1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Florence Commons Pool 100 8901 Florence Road. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 La Michoacana 93 810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 Heroes Den 99 1257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 STF Catering 99 1103 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 La Petite Academy Food Service 93 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Better Days BBQ 100 11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Smyrna Cafe 99 1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 Southern Spoon Commissary 100 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/30/2025 Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/30/2025 EL PARIENTE 63 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Little Legends Academy FSE 100 947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Bean Loft Coffee Company Mobile Food Est 100 2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Hot Shotz Bar & Grill 99 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 Pieces by Vaughn 100 2415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/29/2025 Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc 99 1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 The Parthenon Grille Lounge 100 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Golden Lanzhou Bowls 99 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment 100 614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar 100 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 The Parthenon Grille 76 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery 100 5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

