Health Scores: Rutherford County May 27, 2025

These are the health scores for May 21-27, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Primm Springs Kiddie Pool 98 3036 Tanglefoot Cove, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Oakland High School Pool 96 Patriot Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Ramada Inn Pool 98 1855 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Holbrook Apartments Pool 92 600 Nissan Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Parklight Townhome Pool 96 100 Madison Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Primm Springs Pool 96 3036 Tanglefoot Cove, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 The Banks at West Fork 100 1405 Riverwatch Ct, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 94 490 Fortress BLVD, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Chariot Pointe Pool 96 1710 E. Northfield Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Lemonade Chick FMFU 100 715 McKean Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/23/2025 Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/23/2025 Julia's Homestyle Bakery 98 1911 Medical Center Pkwy, STE B2, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/22/2025 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches 100 577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/22/2025 Salem Creek Pool 98 2725 Presley Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/22/2025 Starbucks #11821 100 1804 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up 05/22/2025 The Meat Wagon Mobile 99 4107 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/22/2025 Con Madres Mobile FSE 100 308 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/22/2025 Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est 100 1801 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/22/2025 Carlton Landing Pool 100 6134 Gladstone Avenue, Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/22/2025 The Edge Apartments Pool 86 3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Amberton Community Pool 100 829 Green Meadow Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/22/2025 Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool 98 919 Green Valley Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 85 915 Robert Rose Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Woodgate Farms Pool 94 755 St. Andrews Dr, Apt 18-103, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 96 554 Agripark Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Rutherford Woodlands Apt Pool 100 1310 Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Baymont by Wyndham Pool 98 109 Enterprise Blvd, La Vergne, TN 37086 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/22/2025 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 96 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 Berkshire Kiddie Pool 100 1205 Pendleton Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 96 2224 Salemwood Dr, Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 96 6134 Gladstone Avenue, Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool 100 5006 St. Ives Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool 96 93 Village Lake Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 100 1200 Conference Enter Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 Village Lake Townhouse Pool 92 93 Village Lake Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Berkshire Pool 98 1205 Pendleton Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 Richland Falls Apts Pool 100 526 Dill Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 98 1350 Hazelwood Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 The Preserve Small Pool 95 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Staybridge Suites Pool 100 1233 Fortress BLVD, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 University Lofts Pool 98 1210 Hazelwood, APT E 113, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Rockvale Meadows Pool 94 2224 Salemwood Dr, Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro Pool 100 2108 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 The Preserve Main Pool 95 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 98 6565 Desmond Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 King Crest Townhomes Pool 100 630 Windellwood Cir, Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 1540 Place Apartment Pool 96 1540 New Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 96 5006 St.Ives Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 98 285 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 96 2236 Bridgeway Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Marymont Springs Pool 96 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 Farmhouse Apartments Pool 100 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Village Of Prestwick Pool 100 2220 Haddington Cir, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 90 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Sweet's Treats Mobile FSE 100 935 Contessa Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/21/2025 Holiday Inn Pool 96 1453 Silohill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 Pizza Hut 100 812 Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Establishment - Routine 05/21/2025 Star Plex Food Service 99 120 Dejarnette Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up 05/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

