Health Scores: Rutherford County May 27, 2025

These are the health scores for May 21-27, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Primm Springs Kiddie Pool983036 Tanglefoot Cove, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Oakland High School Pool96Patriot Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Ramada Inn Pool981855 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Holbrook Apartments Pool92600 Nissan Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Parklight Townhome Pool96100 Madison Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Primm Springs Pool963036 Tanglefoot Cove, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
The Banks at West Fork1001405 Riverwatch Ct, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool94490 Fortress BLVD, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Chariot Pointe Pool961710 E. Northfield Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Lemonade Chick FMFU100715 McKean Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Establishment - Routine05/23/2025
Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Tattoo Studios - Routine05/23/2025
Julia's Homestyle Bakery981911 Medical Center Pkwy, STE B2, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Establishment - Routine05/22/2025
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches100577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Establishment - Routine05/22/2025
Salem Creek Pool982725 Presley Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/22/2025
Starbucks #118211001804 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up05/22/2025
The Meat Wagon Mobile994107 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Establishment - Routine05/22/2025
Con Madres Mobile FSE100308 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Establishment - Routine05/22/2025
Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est1001801 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Establishment - Routine05/22/2025
Carlton Landing Pool1006134 Gladstone Avenue, Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/22/2025
The Edge Apartments Pool863833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Amberton Community Pool100829 Green Meadow Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/22/2025
Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool98919 Green Valley Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool85915 Robert Rose Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Woodgate Farms Pool94755 St. Andrews Dr, Apt 18-103, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Rutherford Park Apts Pool96554 Agripark Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Rutherford Woodlands Apt Pool1001310 Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Baymont by Wyndham Pool98109 Enterprise Blvd, La Vergne, TN 37086Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/22/2025
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool964435 Marymont Springs Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
Berkshire Kiddie Pool1001205 Pendleton Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool962224 Salemwood Dr, Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool966134 Gladstone Avenue, Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool1005006 St. Ives Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool9693 Village Lake Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Embassy Suites Pool1001200 Conference Enter Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
Village Lake Townhouse Pool9293 Village Lake Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Berkshire Pool981205 Pendleton Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
Richland Falls Apts Pool100526 Dill Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool981350 Hazelwood Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
The Preserve Small Pool952315 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Staybridge Suites Pool1001233 Fortress BLVD, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
University Lofts Pool981210 Hazelwood, APT E 113, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Rockvale Meadows Pool942224 Salemwood Dr, Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro Pool1002108 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
The Preserve Main Pool952315 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
South Haven Neighborhood Pool986565 Desmond Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
King Crest Townhomes Pool100630 Windellwood Cir, Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
1540 Place Apartment Pool961540 New Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Villages Of Berkshire Pool965006 St.Ives Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool98285 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Stonebridge at Three Rivers962236 Bridgeway Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Marymont Springs Pool964435 Marymont Springs Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
Farmhouse Apartments Pool100635 Lyons Farm Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Village Of Prestwick Pool1002220 Haddington Cir, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Overall Creek Apartments Pool905150 Jack Byrnes Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Sweet's Treats Mobile FSE100935 Contessa Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Establishment - Routine05/21/2025
Holiday Inn Pool961453 Silohill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
Pizza Hut100812 Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Establishment - Routine05/21/2025
Star Plex Food Service99120 Dejarnette Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up05/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

