Health Scores: Rutherford County May 27, 2025

These are the health scores for May 21-27, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Primm Springs Kiddie Pool
|98
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Oakland High School Pool
|96
|Patriot Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Ramada Inn Pool
|98
|1855 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Holbrook Apartments Pool
|92
|600 Nissan Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Parklight Townhome Pool
|96
|100 Madison Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Primm Springs Pool
|96
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|The Banks at West Fork
|100
|1405 Riverwatch Ct, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|94
|490 Fortress BLVD, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Chariot Pointe Pool
|96
|1710 E. Northfield Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Lemonade Chick FMFU
|100
|715 McKean Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Wonderfully Made Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Julia's Homestyle Bakery
|98
|1911 Medical Center Pkwy, STE B2, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
|100
|577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Salem Creek Pool
|98
|2725 Presley Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/22/2025
|Starbucks #11821
|100
|1804 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up
|05/22/2025
|The Meat Wagon Mobile
|99
|4107 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Con Madres Mobile FSE
|100
|308 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est
|100
|1801 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Carlton Landing Pool
|100
|6134 Gladstone Avenue, Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/22/2025
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|86
|3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Amberton Community Pool
|100
|829 Green Meadow Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/22/2025
|Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool
|98
|919 Green Valley Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|85
|915 Robert Rose Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Woodgate Farms Pool
|94
|755 St. Andrews Dr, Apt 18-103, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|96
|554 Agripark Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt Pool
|100
|1310 Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Baymont by Wyndham Pool
|98
|109 Enterprise Blvd, La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/22/2025
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|96
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|100
|1205 Pendleton Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|96
|2224 Salemwood Dr, Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
|96
|6134 Gladstone Avenue, Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
|100
|5006 St. Ives Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool
|96
|93 Village Lake Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|100
|1200 Conference Enter Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|Village Lake Townhouse Pool
|92
|93 Village Lake Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Berkshire Pool
|98
|1205 Pendleton Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|100
|526 Dill Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|98
|1350 Hazelwood Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Preserve Small Pool
|95
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Staybridge Suites Pool
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|University Lofts Pool
|98
|1210 Hazelwood, APT E 113, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|94
|2224 Salemwood Dr, Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|2108 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|The Preserve Main Pool
|95
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|98
|6565 Desmond Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|King Crest Townhomes Pool
|100
|630 Windellwood Cir, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|96
|1540 New Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|96
|5006 St.Ives Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Stonebridge at Three Rivers
|96
|2236 Bridgeway Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Marymont Springs Pool
|96
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|Farmhouse Apartments Pool
|100
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|100
|2220 Haddington Cir, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|90
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Sweet's Treats Mobile FSE
|100
|935 Contessa Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Holiday Inn Pool
|96
|1453 Silohill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Pizza Hut
|100
|812 Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Star Plex Food Service
|99
|120 Dejarnette Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
