Health Scores: Rutherford County May 21, 2025

These are the health scores for May 13-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|98
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/20/2025
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool
|88
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/20/2025
|Giorgios pizza
|98
|901 Rock springs rd Smyrna TN 37167-8372
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/20/2025
|Lifestyle Nutrition
|97
|3325 memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/20/2025
|The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool
|98
|100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/20/2025
|Rock Spring Apartments Pool
|96
|600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/20/2025
|Czek This Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Floyd Mayfield Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|05/20/2025
|Baymont by Wyndham Pool
|94
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/20/2025
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/20/2025
|Cepi Mania LLC Mobile
|100
|314 Charity Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/20/2025
|Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante
|96
|5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/20/2025
|Malco Roxy
|91
|100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Baskin Robbins
|97
|1723 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Subway
|100
|3325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|98
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Everbrook Academy FE
|100
|3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
|98
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|SUBWAY
|100
|1722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|100
|2300 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Jamba Juice
|97
|434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Everbrook Academy CC
|Approval
|3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|05/19/2025
|Fin Fusion Sushi
|100
|2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|River Chase Community Pool
|92
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile
|100
|638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Donut Country
|99
|1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Subway
|97
|1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|100
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Smoothie King
|97
|2818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|La Andinita Venezuelan Food Mobile Food Est
|98
|4031 Wisdom Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/18/2025
|Calendar Eats & Lounge Bar
|100
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/17/2025
|Honey Dips BBQ Mobile FSE
|99
|639 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/17/2025
|Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est
|100
|7273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/17/2025
|Calendars Eats & Lounge
|100
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/17/2025
|Jamn Coffee Company Coffee Cart
|100
|1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/17/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|96
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux.
|99
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/16/2025
|Brows by Lynn
|100
|2106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/16/2025
|Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill
|98
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/16/2025
|SoSo Slush Frozen Treats & More Mobile Unit
|100
|1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|98
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|100
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd Leasing Office Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/15/2025
|3343 Memorial Pool
|100
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|84
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|96
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|95
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Annie's SnoBiz Mobile Food Est
|100
|2629 Chesterfield Court Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|99
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Wingate by Wyndham Pool
|98
|118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Kingsbury HOA
|90
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.
|99
|1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/15/2025
|Marymont Springs Pool
|92
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|98
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2025
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/14/2025
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|94
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/14/2025
|Stewart Springs Pool
|94
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/14/2025
|Berkshire Pool
|94
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2025
|Anointed Sweets and Eats Mobile Food Est.
|100
|435 Tessa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/14/2025
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|94
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|94
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2025
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|90
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|94
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2025
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|90
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2025
|Stewart Springs Pool
|94
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/14/2025
|Smoothie King
|100
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy 104 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
|Millsprings Townhomes Pool
|98
|1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2025
|Salem Creek Pool
|86
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2025
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|100
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|98
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2025
|Amberton Community Pool
|92
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2025
|Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena #1
|71
|1139 Benton Mason Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/13/2025
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|90
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2025
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|100
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429
|99
|2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
