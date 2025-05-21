Health Scores: Rutherford County May 21, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
29

These are the health scores for May 13-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Candlewood Suites Pool98930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/20/2025
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool882108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/20/2025
Giorgios pizza98901 Rock springs rd Smyrna TN 37167-8372Food Service Follow-Up05/20/2025
Lifestyle Nutrition973325 memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/20/2025
The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool98100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/20/2025
Rock Spring Apartments Pool96600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/20/2025
Czek This Mobile FSE100210 Floyd Mayfield Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine05/20/2025
Baymont by Wyndham Pool94109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine05/20/2025
Sports Com Indoor Pool982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/20/2025
Cepi Mania LLC Mobile100314 Charity Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/20/2025
Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante965270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up05/20/2025
Malco Roxy91100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Baskin Robbins971723 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Subway1003325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Three Rivers HOA Pool982719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2025
Everbrook Academy FE1003845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool982719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2025
SUBWAY1001722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard1002300 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Jamba Juice97434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Everbrook Academy CCApproval3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine05/19/2025
Fin Fusion Sushi1002862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine05/19/2025
River Chase Community Pool922142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2025
The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile100638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Donut Country991311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2025
Subway971407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool1004107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2025
Smoothie King972818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2025
La Andinita Venezuelan Food Mobile Food Est984031 Wisdom Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/18/2025
Calendar Eats & Lounge Bar1002675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/17/2025
Honey Dips BBQ Mobile FSE99639 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up05/17/2025
Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est1007273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/17/2025
Calendars Eats & Lounge1002675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/17/2025
Jamn Coffee Company Coffee Cart1001421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/17/2025
Embassy Suites Pool961200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux.992615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/16/2025
Brows by Lynn1002106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine05/16/2025
Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill982615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/16/2025
SoSo Slush Frozen Treats & More Mobile Unit1001907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/16/2025
Rivermont Apartment Pool982160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Almaville Apartment Homes100961 Seven Oaks Blvd Leasing Office Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/15/2025
3343 Memorial Pool1003343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool844435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Puckett Downs HOA Pool964250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool953310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Annie's SnoBiz Mobile Food Est1002629 Chesterfield Court Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool993310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Wingate by Wyndham Pool98118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Kingsbury HOA903507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater.991115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/15/2025
Marymont Springs Pool924435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool98Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2025
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine05/14/2025
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool941319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/14/2025
Stewart Springs Pool941319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/14/2025
Berkshire Pool941205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2025
Anointed Sweets and Eats Mobile Food Est.100435 Tessa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up05/14/2025
Berkshire Kiddie Pool941205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2025
Indian Hills Pool94Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2025
South Haven Neighborhood Pool906565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2025
Indian Hills Pool94Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2025
South Haven Neighborhood Pool906565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2025
Stewart Springs Pool941319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/14/2025
Smoothie King100599 Sam Ridley Pkwy 104 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/13/2025
Millsprings Townhomes Pool981511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2025
Salem Creek Pool862725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2025
Innsbrooke Community Pool100203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/13/2025
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool984003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2025
Amberton Community Pool92829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2025
Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena #1711139 Benton Mason Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine05/13/2025
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine05/13/2025
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool902725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2025
Innsbrooke Wading Pool100203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/13/2025
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429992697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR