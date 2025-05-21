Health Scores: Rutherford County May 21, 2025

These are the health scores for May 13-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Candlewood Suites Pool 98 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/20/2025 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool 88 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/20/2025 Giorgios pizza 98 901 Rock springs rd Smyrna TN 37167-8372 Food Service Follow-Up 05/20/2025 Lifestyle Nutrition 97 3325 memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/20/2025 The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool 98 100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/20/2025 Rock Spring Apartments Pool 96 600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/20/2025 Czek This Mobile FSE 100 210 Floyd Mayfield Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Baymont by Wyndham Pool 94 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 05/20/2025 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/20/2025 Cepi Mania LLC Mobile 100 314 Charity Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante 96 5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 05/20/2025 Malco Roxy 91 100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Baskin Robbins 97 1723 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Subway 100 3325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Three Rivers HOA Pool 98 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Everbrook Academy FE 100 3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool 98 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2025 SUBWAY 100 1722 S RUTHERFORD BLVD SUITE -A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 100 2300 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Jamba Juice 97 434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Everbrook Academy CC Approval 3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 05/19/2025 Fin Fusion Sushi 100 2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 River Chase Community Pool 92 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2025 The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile 100 638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Donut Country 99 1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Subway 97 1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 100 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Smoothie King 97 2818 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 La Andinita Venezuelan Food Mobile Food Est 98 4031 Wisdom Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/18/2025 Calendar Eats & Lounge Bar 100 2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/17/2025 Honey Dips BBQ Mobile FSE 99 639 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 05/17/2025 Philly Steak Club Mobile Food Est 100 7273 Autumn Crossing Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/17/2025 Calendars Eats & Lounge 100 2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/17/2025 Jamn Coffee Company Coffee Cart 100 1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/17/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 96 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux. 99 2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/16/2025 Brows by Lynn 100 2106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/16/2025 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill 98 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/16/2025 SoSo Slush Frozen Treats & More Mobile Unit 100 1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 Rivermont Apartment Pool 98 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Almaville Apartment Homes 100 961 Seven Oaks Blvd Leasing Office Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/15/2025 3343 Memorial Pool 100 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 84 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 96 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 95 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Annie's SnoBiz Mobile Food Est 100 2629 Chesterfield Court Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 99 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Wingate by Wyndham Pool 98 118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Kingsbury HOA 90 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Demos Steak Spaghetti House and Peter Ds Cater. 99 1115 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/15/2025 Marymont Springs Pool 92 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 98 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2025 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/14/2025 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 94 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/14/2025 Stewart Springs Pool 94 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/14/2025 Berkshire Pool 94 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2025 Anointed Sweets and Eats Mobile Food Est. 100 435 Tessa Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 05/14/2025 Berkshire Kiddie Pool 94 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2025 Indian Hills Pool 94 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2025 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 90 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2025 Indian Hills Pool 94 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2025 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 90 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2025 Stewart Springs Pool 94 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/14/2025 Smoothie King 100 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy 104 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025 Millsprings Townhomes Pool 98 1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2025 Salem Creek Pool 86 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2025 Innsbrooke Community Pool 100 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/13/2025 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 98 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2025 Amberton Community Pool 92 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2025 Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena #1 71 1139 Benton Mason Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/13/2025 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 90 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2025 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 100 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/13/2025 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429 99 2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

