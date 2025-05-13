Health Scores: Rutherford County May 13, 2025

These are the health scores for May 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Breckenridge Pool
|96
|1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Smiles Beauty Tattoo Establishment
|100
|800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|98
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/12/2025
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|78
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Helens Hot Chicken
|98
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/12/2025
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|95
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|100
|479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667
|Food Service - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
|98
|1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|96
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Puckett's Murfreesboro
|99
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/12/2025
|Breckenridge Pool #2
|98
|1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Smoothie King
|100
|1636 New Salem Hwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|95
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Springfield Apt Pool
|98
|3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/12/2025
|Oakview Farm FMFU
|99
|11237 Jw Jordan Rd Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/10/2025
|ROCKIN DOG CART MOBILE FOOD EST
|100
|1019 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/10/2025
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Wilson Elementary
|97
|1545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings - Routine
|05/09/2025
|Relentless Tattoo Studio
|100
|201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/09/2025
|Legends Mobile FSE
|100
|106 Chenoweth Ln La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|La Petite Academy Food Service
|100
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|MED Gyro and Shawarma
|99
|2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Murfreesboro Day School Childcare
|Approval
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|05/09/2025
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|94
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/09/2025
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|95
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/09/2025
|Colonial Estates Pool
|100
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|The Parthenon Grille
|98
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Sabroso y Punto Mobile Food Establishment
|99
|3638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/09/2025
|Murfreesboro Day School Food Service
|100
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/09/2025
|The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est
|100
|148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|05/09/2025
|Wilson Elem. School Food Service
|100
|1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Busy Bee Cafe
|100
|4685 E Jefferson Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/08/2025
|Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)
|100
|983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|05/08/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|99
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/08/2025
|Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool
|98
|101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/08/2025
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|94
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/08/2025
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/08/2025
|Deep South Growlers
|98
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/08/2025
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|100
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|EL PARIENTE
|94
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|Blooming Berries Co. FMFU
|100
|317 Longhorn Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux.
|90
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Scottish Glen Pool
|100
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|Adams Place Pool
|96
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill
|79
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Jaymes Academy Child Care
|Approval
|13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Southern Meadows Pool
|100
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|100
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Acapulco Express
|97
|3364 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Cedar Glen Pool
|97
|206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Summer Creek Pool
|95
|2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Jaymes Academy Child Care Food Svc
|99
|13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|Taste Of China
|97
|1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/07/2025
|Jaymes Academy Food Service
|99
|322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool
|98
|1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Music City Camp
|98
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Sweet Little Cravings
|100
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/06/2025
|The Women's Club of Murfreesboro
|99
|221 E. College St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Generations Connected Child Care Food Service
|100
|901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile
|100
|1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|100
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/06/2025
|Jaymes Academy 500
|Approval
|322 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|96
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|96
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|96
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|94
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/06/2025
|Sheffield Park Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/06/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
