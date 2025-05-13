Health Scores: Rutherford County May 13, 2025

These are the health scores for May 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Breckenridge Pool 96 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/12/2025 Smiles Beauty Tattoo Establishment 100 800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/12/2025 Annandale Apartments Pool 98 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/12/2025 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 78 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/12/2025 Helens Hot Chicken 98 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/12/2025 Shelton Square Wading Pool 95 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/12/2025 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 100 479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667 Food Service - Routine 05/12/2025 Saddlebrook Apartments Pool 98 1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/12/2025 Westlawn HOA Pool 96 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/12/2025 Puckett's Murfreesboro 99 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/12/2025 Breckenridge Pool #2 98 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/12/2025 Smoothie King 100 1636 New Salem Hwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 05/12/2025 Shelton Square Main Pool 95 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/12/2025 Springfield Apt Pool 98 3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/12/2025 Oakview Farm FMFU 99 11237 Jw Jordan Rd Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/10/2025 ROCKIN DOG CART MOBILE FOOD EST 100 1019 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/10/2025 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Wilson Elementary 97 1545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings - Routine 05/09/2025 Relentless Tattoo Studio 100 201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/09/2025 Legends Mobile FSE 100 106 Chenoweth Ln La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 La Petite Academy Food Service 100 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 MED Gyro and Shawarma 99 2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Murfreesboro Day School Childcare Approval 1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities - Routine 05/09/2025 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 94 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/09/2025 McFarlin Pointe Pool 95 1365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/09/2025 Colonial Estates Pool 100 601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 The Parthenon Grille 98 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Sabroso y Punto Mobile Food Establishment 99 3638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 100 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/09/2025 Murfreesboro Day School Food Service 100 1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/09/2025 The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est 100 148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 05/09/2025 Wilson Elem. School Food Service 100 1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Busy Bee Cafe 100 4685 E Jefferson Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/08/2025 Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C) 100 983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 05/08/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 99 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/08/2025 Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool 98 101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/08/2025 Stones River Apartment Pool 94 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/08/2025 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/08/2025 Deep South Growlers 98 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/08/2025 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 100 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/07/2025 EL PARIENTE 94 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/07/2025 Blooming Berries Co. FMFU 100 317 Longhorn Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 05/07/2025 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux. 90 2615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/07/2025 Scottish Glen Pool 100 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/07/2025 Adams Place Pool 96 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/07/2025 Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill 79 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/07/2025 Jaymes Academy Child Care Approval 13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities - Routine 05/07/2025 Southern Meadows Pool 100 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/07/2025 Muirwood HOA Pool 100 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/07/2025 Acapulco Express 97 3364 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 96 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/07/2025 Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/07/2025 Cedar Glen Pool 97 206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/07/2025 Summer Creek Pool 95 2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/07/2025 Jaymes Academy Child Care Food Svc 99 13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/07/2025 Taste Of China 97 1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/07/2025 Jaymes Academy Food Service 99 322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/06/2025 Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool 98 1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/06/2025 Music City Camp 98 5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds - Routine 05/06/2025 Sweet Little Cravings 100 230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/06/2025 The Women's Club of Murfreesboro 99 221 E. College St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/06/2025 Generations Connected Child Care Food Service 100 901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 05/06/2025 Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile 100 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/06/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 100 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/06/2025 Jaymes Academy 500 Approval 322 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities - Routine 05/06/2025 Innsbrooke Community Pool 96 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/06/2025 Vintage Blackman Pool 96 553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/06/2025 Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool 96 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/06/2025 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 94 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/06/2025 Sheffield Park Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

