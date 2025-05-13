Health Scores: Rutherford County May 13, 2025

These are the health scores for May 6-13, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Breckenridge Pool961631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/12/2025
Smiles Beauty Tattoo Establishment100800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios - Routine05/12/2025
Annandale Apartments Pool981307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/12/2025
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool781319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/12/2025
Helens Hot Chicken98479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/12/2025
Shelton Square Wading Pool955705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/12/2025
Tropical Smoothie Cafe100479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667Food Service - Routine05/12/2025
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool981911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/12/2025
Westlawn HOA Pool961009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/12/2025
Puckett's Murfreesboro99114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up05/12/2025
Breckenridge Pool #2981631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/12/2025
Smoothie King1001636 New Salem Hwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine05/12/2025
Shelton Square Main Pool955705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/12/2025
Springfield Apt Pool983726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/12/2025
Oakview Farm FMFU9911237 Jw Jordan Rd Lascassas TN 37085Food Service - Follow-Up05/10/2025
ROCKIN DOG CART MOBILE FOOD EST1001019 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/10/2025
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/09/2025
Wilson Elementary971545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings - Routine05/09/2025
Relentless Tattoo Studio100201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine05/09/2025
Legends Mobile FSE100106 Chenoweth Ln La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
La Petite Academy Food Service1001212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
MED Gyro and Shawarma992943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
Murfreesboro Day School ChildcareApproval1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities - Routine05/09/2025
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool944107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/09/2025
McFarlin Pointe Pool951365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine05/09/2025
Colonial Estates Pool100601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/09/2025
The Parthenon Grille981962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
Sabroso y Punto Mobile Food Establishment993638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool1003237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/09/2025
Murfreesboro Day School Food Service1001760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/09/2025
The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est100148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine05/09/2025
Wilson Elem. School Food Service1001545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up05/09/2025
Busy Bee Cafe1004685 E Jefferson Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service - Follow-Up05/08/2025
Nissan Cafeteria # 1 (T&C)100983 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine05/08/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop99331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/08/2025
Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool98101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/08/2025
Stones River Apartment Pool94205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/08/2025
Double Tree Hotel Pool1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/08/2025
Deep South Growlers981602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/08/2025
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool1003504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/07/2025
EL PARIENTE94198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/07/2025
Blooming Berries Co. FMFU100317 Longhorn Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine05/07/2025
Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill Aux.902615 Medical Center Pkwy. STE 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/07/2025
Scottish Glen Pool1004244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/07/2025
Adams Place Pool961925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/07/2025
Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill792615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2200 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/07/2025
Jaymes Academy Child CareApproval13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities - Routine05/07/2025
Southern Meadows Pool100111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/07/2025
Muirwood HOA Pool1002006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/07/2025
Acapulco Express973364 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up05/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool962001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/07/2025
Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine05/07/2025
Cedar Glen Pool97206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine05/07/2025
Summer Creek Pool952001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine05/07/2025
Jaymes Academy Child Care Food Svc9913189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/07/2025
Taste Of China971730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up05/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/07/2025
Jaymes Academy Food Service99322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/06/2025
Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool981 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine05/06/2025
Music City Camp985047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Organized Campgrounds - Routine05/06/2025
Sweet Little Cravings100230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up05/06/2025
The Women's Club of Murfreesboro99221 E. College St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/06/2025
Generations Connected Child Care Food Service100901 County Farm Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine05/06/2025
Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile1001706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/06/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool1003001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/06/2025
Jaymes Academy 500Approval322 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities - Routine05/06/2025
Innsbrooke Community Pool96203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/06/2025
Vintage Blackman Pool96553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/06/2025
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool96111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/06/2025
Innsbrooke Wading Pool94203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/06/2025
Sheffield Park Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

