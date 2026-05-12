Health Scores: Rutherford County May 12, 2026

These are the health scores for May 6-12, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE
|100
|2136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2026
|Puckett Station Wading Pool
|98
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|AMC Stones River 9
|100
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|100
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Trash Dogs Mobile Cart
|100
|1113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool
|98
|200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Boro Kabob on Wheels Mobile
|100
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|94
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|96
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Julia's Homestyle Bakery
|98
|1911 Medical Center Pkwy STE B2 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Colonial Estates Pool
|100
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/11/2026
|Puckett Station Pool Main Pool
|98
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Lemonade Chick FMFU
|100
|715 McKean Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/09/2026
|Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est
|100
|310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/09/2026
|3343 Memorial Pool
|98
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/08/2026
|No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill
|98
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Busy Bee Cafe
|98
|4856 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2026
|Greystone Amenity Pool
|96
|5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/08/2026
|Greystone Tot pool
|98
|5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/08/2026
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|94
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/08/2026
|Southern Meadows Pool
|94
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/08/2026
|Southern Scoops Mobile FSE
|99
|416 Long Creek Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Wee Care Daycare
|Approval
|510 S Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|05/08/2026
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|98
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2026
|Embassy Suites Bar
|100
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2026
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|94
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/08/2026
|Cadence Academy Preschool Food
|100
|2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Salem Creek Pool
|98
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/08/2026
|Wee Care Daycare FS
|100
|510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2026
|Grilled McBo LLC DBA PuntoGrill Mobile FSE
|99
|3638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2026
|Starbucks #8929
|100
|620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|Kingsbury HOA
|97
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|100
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|MAA Murfreesboro Apartment Pool
|95
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|The Clay Pit
|87
|1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|Forest Oaks #1
|92
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|Adams Place Pool
|96
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|The Clay Pit Bar
|87
|1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE
|98
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Papa John's Pizza #3941
|100
|5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|94
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|97
|544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Econo Lodge
|96
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Routine
|05/06/2026
|Wilson Elementary
|100
|1545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|05/06/2026
|Smyrna High School Pool
|96
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/06/2026
|Lavergne Lake Elementary
|100
|201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|05/06/2026
|SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT
|61
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Subway
|100
|2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service
|100
|201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Flavors Shaved Ice Mobile and Snack Shack Mobile
|100
|2013 Higgins Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Bubble Tea Cafe
|87
|2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|94
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/06/2026
|Econo Lodge Food Svc
|100
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Puckett's Murfreesboro
|100
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Learning Zone
|Approval
|2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|05/06/2026
|Wilson Elem. School Food Service
|100
|1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Sabaidee Cafe
|99
|505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Middle Ground Brewing Company
|100
|2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Silo's Bar & Grill
|96
|1453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Learning Zone Inc- Veterans
|100
|2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Riverdale High School Pool
|96
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/06/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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