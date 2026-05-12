Health Scores: Rutherford County May 12, 2026

These are the health scores for May 6-12, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE 100 2136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 05/12/2026 Puckett Station Wading Pool 98 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/11/2026 AMC Stones River 9 100 1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Rivermont Apartment Pool 100 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/11/2026 Trash Dogs Mobile Cart 100 1113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool 98 200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/11/2026 Boro Kabob on Wheels Mobile 100 306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery 100 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 The Edge Apartments Pool 94 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/11/2026 St Andrews Apartments Pool 96 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/11/2026 Julia's Homestyle Bakery 98 1911 Medical Center Pkwy STE B2 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Colonial Estates Pool 100 601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/11/2026 Puckett Station Pool Main Pool 98 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/11/2026 Lemonade Chick FMFU 100 715 McKean Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/09/2026 Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est 100 310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/09/2026 3343 Memorial Pool 98 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/08/2026 No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 98 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/08/2026 Busy Bee Cafe 98 4856 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2026 Greystone Amenity Pool 96 5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/08/2026 Greystone Tot pool 98 5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/08/2026 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 94 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/08/2026 Southern Meadows Pool 94 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/08/2026 Southern Scoops Mobile FSE 99 416 Long Creek Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 05/08/2026 Wee Care Daycare Approval 510 S Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 05/08/2026 El Hornito Bakery 2 98 2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2026 Embassy Suites Bar 100 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2026 Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool 94 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 05/08/2026 Cadence Academy Preschool Food 100 2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/08/2026 Salem Creek Pool 98 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/08/2026 Wee Care Daycare FS 100 510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2026 Grilled McBo LLC DBA PuntoGrill Mobile FSE 99 3638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2026 Starbucks #8929 100 620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 Kingsbury HOA 97 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/07/2026 Sports Com Indoor Pool 100 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/07/2026 MAA Murfreesboro Apartment Pool 95 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/07/2026 Dunkin Donuts 98 5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 The Clay Pit 87 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 Forest Oaks #1 92 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 05/07/2026 Adams Place Pool 96 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/07/2026 The Clay Pit Bar 87 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE 98 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2026 Papa John's Pizza #3941 100 5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2026 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 94 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/07/2026 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 97 544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2026 Econo Lodge 96 107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Hotels Motels Routine 05/06/2026 Wilson Elementary 100 1545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 05/06/2026 Smyrna High School Pool 96 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/06/2026 Lavergne Lake Elementary 100 201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 05/06/2026 SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT 61 2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Subway 100 2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2026 Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service 100 201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Flavors Shaved Ice Mobile and Snack Shack Mobile 100 2013 Higgins Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Bubble Tea Cafe 87 2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 94 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 05/06/2026 Econo Lodge Food Svc 100 107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Puckett's Murfreesboro 100 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Learning Zone Approval 2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 05/06/2026 Wilson Elem. School Food Service 100 1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2026 Sabaidee Cafe 99 505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2026 Middle Ground Brewing Company 100 2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Silo's Bar & Grill 96 1453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2026 Learning Zone Inc- Veterans 100 2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Riverdale High School Pool 96 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 05/06/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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