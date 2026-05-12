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Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County May 12, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County May 12, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
352

These are the health scores for May 6-12, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE1002136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine05/12/2026
Puckett Station Wading Pool984239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
AMC Stones River 91001706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Rivermont Apartment Pool1002160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Trash Dogs Mobile Cart1001113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool98200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Boro Kabob on Wheels Mobile100306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/11/2026
The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery1001720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/11/2026
The Edge Apartments Pool943833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
St Andrews Apartments Pool96910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Julia's Homestyle Bakery981911 Medical Center Pkwy STE B2 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Colonial Estates Pool100601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/11/2026
Puckett Station Pool Main Pool984239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Lemonade Chick FMFU100715 McKean Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/09/2026
Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est100310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/09/2026
3343 Memorial Pool983343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/08/2026
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill981144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Busy Bee Cafe984856 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2026
Greystone Amenity Pool965000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/08/2026
Greystone Tot pool985000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/08/2026
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool942725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/08/2026
Southern Meadows Pool94111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/08/2026
Southern Scoops Mobile FSE99416 Long Creek Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Wee Care DaycareApproval510 S Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine05/08/2026
El Hornito Bakery 2982962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2026
Embassy Suites Bar1001200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2026
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool94111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine05/08/2026
Cadence Academy Preschool Food1002391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Salem Creek Pool982725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/08/2026
Wee Care Daycare FS100510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2026
Grilled McBo LLC DBA PuntoGrill Mobile FSE993638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2026
Starbucks #8929100620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/07/2026
Kingsbury HOA973507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/07/2026
Sports Com Indoor Pool1002310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
MAA Murfreesboro Apartment Pool95150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
Dunkin Donuts985285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine05/07/2026
The Clay Pit871312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/07/2026
Forest Oaks #1921002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
Adams Place Pool961925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
The Clay Pit Bar871312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/07/2026
Lua Vietnamese Restaurant FSE98291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Papa John's Pizza #39411005163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Puckett Downs HOA Pool944250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/07/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930897544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Econo Lodge96107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Hotels Motels Routine05/06/2026
Wilson Elementary1001545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings Routine05/06/2026
Smyrna High School Pool96100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/06/2026
Lavergne Lake Elementary100201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine05/06/2026
SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT612227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Subway1002442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service100201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Flavors Shaved Ice Mobile and Snack Shack Mobile1002013 Higgins Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Bubble Tea Cafe872486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Vintage Stonetrace Pool944000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine05/06/2026
Econo Lodge Food Svc100107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Puckett's Murfreesboro100114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Learning ZoneApproval2043 Veterans Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine05/06/2026
Wilson Elem. School Food Service1001545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Sabaidee Cafe99505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Middle Ground Brewing Company1002476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Silo's Bar & Grill961453 Silohill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Learning Zone Inc- Veterans1002043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Riverdale High School Pool96Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine05/06/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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