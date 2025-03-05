Health Scores: Rutherford County March 5, 2025

These are the health scores for February 25 to March 5, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score/Result Address Type Date Learning Zone Berkshire CC Approval 1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities - Routine 03/05/2025 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Yoki Buffet 168 Inc 75 1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Rodeway Inn 95 610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels - Routine 03/04/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/04/2025 Daylight Donuts 99 2898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Junior's BBQ Mobile 100 1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 TN Golf Station 99 1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Staybridge Suites Food 98 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition 100 2240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Buffalo Wild Wings Lounge #173 100 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Hokkaido Ramen House 98 521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Miracle Desserts Bakery & Food Mobile 96 1304 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 98 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/04/2025 A Love for Kidz Learning Academy FSE 100 1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2 100 452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Van Horns Cookies Mobile 100 452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Van Horn Cookies-Residence 100 452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Memories Bar and Grill 96 574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Obento 99 1636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Christiana Elementary School 100 4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037 School Buildings - Routine 03/04/2025 Christiana Elementary School Food Service 100 4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 A Love for Kidz Learning Academy Approval 1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities - Routine 03/04/2025 MTSU Ann Campbell Early Learning Center Approval 206 North Baird Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities - Routine 03/04/2025 Buffalo Wild Wings #173 100 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/04/2025 Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food Establishment 99 5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Camino Real Bar #4 100 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/03/2025 Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar 96 5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/03/2025 Nana's House 100 133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro 100 125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Hop Springs Catering 100 6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/03/2025 Little Journey Preschool Food Svc 100 111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Camino Real #4 98 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/03/2025 Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc 73 467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Los Agaveros Restaurant Bar 99 5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts 100 301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/03/2025 New China Panda 96 2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/03/2025 Hungry Howie's 100 2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/03/2025 Angelo's Picnic Pizza 100 1402 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37160 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/03/2025 Primordial Ink Tattoo 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 03/03/2025 The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment 100 2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/28/2025 Gyro Cafe 97 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Spare Time Cafe 99 95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Wendy's #622 100 1905 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/28/2025 Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est 99 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/28/2025 Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield CC Approval 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities - Routine 02/28/2025 Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs 96 830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164 Food Service - Routine 02/28/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049 98 1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Wingstop 1529 100 443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio 100 833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/28/2025 Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS 100 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/28/2025 Wing Stop 100 2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/28/2025 JourneyPure Regard Kitchen 99 5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Burger King 00140 99 1661 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Casa Grande Event Center 100 5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Boys And Girls Club Of Rutherford County 100 820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 1 100 5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar 100 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table 99 1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Song Da Chinese Restaurant 98 11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Illestinkd Tattoo Studio 100 107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/27/2025 High Society Aux Bar 100 211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Fatguy Southern Kitchen 98 6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 The Creative Learning Center Food Svc 100 506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 2 100 5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Tiny Town Child Care Food 100 5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service 100 703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 River Landing HOA Pool 96 4917 Barnburgh Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/27/2025 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 68 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Smyrna West Alternative School 100 12619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings - Routine 02/27/2025 Tokyo Grill 98 2975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Penn Station 99 3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129-4186 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Luna Latin Food 96 2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Slice n Spin 81 107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Holloway High School 100 619 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Taco Station 97 1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Rock-N-Roll Sushi 99 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Kleer-Vu Lunchroom 99 226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Camino Real # 10 98 3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Hungry Spot Mobile Commissary 99 1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Through The Grapevine 99 630 Broadmor Dr. STE 190 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 High Society 99 211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc 100 12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/27/2025 Sonic #5662 100 1889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Candy Cloud Smyrna 100 801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/26/2025 Tru By Hilton Hotel 99 950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/26/2025 Baymont by Wyndham Hotel 92 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/26/2025 Towneplace Suites 100 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/26/2025 Cool Beans Mobile Food Establishment (Bus) 100 5331 Cobalt Court Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Indian Hills Golf Club 100 405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911 99 380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Aunty K's Child Care Food 100 203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/26/2025 The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc 100 1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Dos Brothers Murfreesboro 99 2249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/26/2025 Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill 88 900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3 99 799 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Domino's Pizza 5493 99 118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Aunty K's Child Care Approval 203 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne TN 37086 Child Care Facilities - Routine 02/26/2025 Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast 98 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/26/2025 McAlister's Deli 98 2357 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/26/2025 Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE 95 805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 96 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/26/2025 Campus Sub 98 1124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/26/2025 Love4Boba Cafe 99 6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Home2 Suites by Hilton 92 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/26/2025 Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast 95 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/26/2025 Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast 100 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Dominos Pizza #1531 100 3035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/26/2025 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 96 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/26/2025 Main Event Kitchen 100 1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Fazoli's #5089 99 835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Brunch And Brew Cafe 99 1220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 The Fish House 98 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel - 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Jersey Mikes Subs 100 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 115 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Main Event Bar 100 1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Waffle House 100 2107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 99 372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Rodeway Inn & Suites 90 1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 LivAway Suites 100 871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/25/2025 McDonalds 100 2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Jet's Pizza 99 2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 The Fish House Bar 93 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Whataburger 100 1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Salem Academy Food 100 3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Cedar Stone Concession (Smyrna Youth Baseball League) 100 3639 Morton Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Sleep Inn 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/25/2025 Me Time Childcare FS 99 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Salem Academy 2 Food Svc 100 3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Sonic # 6 100 2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Newk's Restaurant 99 149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel - 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Panera Bread #985 100 1970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

