Health Scores: Rutherford County March 5, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
11

These are the health scores for February 25 to March 5, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScore/ResultAddressTypeDate
Learning Zone Berkshire CCApproval1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities - Routine03/05/2025
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Yoki Buffet 168 Inc751145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Rodeway Inn95610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels - Routine03/04/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool98810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine03/04/2025
Daylight Donuts992898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Junior's BBQ Mobile1001951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
TN Golf Station991276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/04/2025
Staybridge Suites Food981233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/04/2025
Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition1002240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings Lounge #173100430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Hokkaido Ramen House98521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/04/2025
Miracle Desserts Bakery & Food Mobile961304 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/04/2025
Patterson Park Swimming Pool98521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine03/04/2025
A Love for Kidz Learning Academy FSE1001511 Elrod St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2100452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Van Horns Cookies Mobile100452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Van Horn Cookies-Residence100452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Memories Bar and Grill96574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up03/04/2025
Obento991636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up03/04/2025
Christiana Elementary School1004701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037School Buildings - Routine03/04/2025
Christiana Elementary School Food Service1004701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
A Love for Kidz Learning AcademyApproval1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities - Routine03/04/2025
MTSU Ann Campbell Early Learning CenterApproval206 North Baird Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities - Routine03/04/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings #173100430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/04/2025
Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food Establishment995179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up03/04/2025
Camino Real Bar #4100408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine03/03/2025
Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar965179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up03/03/2025
Nana's House100133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro100125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Hop Springs Catering1006790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine03/03/2025
Little Journey Preschool Food Svc100111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Camino Real #498408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up03/03/2025
Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc73467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Los Agaveros Restaurant Bar995179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts100301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Pool96110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine03/03/2025
New China Panda962042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up03/03/2025
Hungry Howie's1002015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/03/2025
Angelo's Picnic Pizza1001402 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37160Food Service - Follow-Up03/03/2025
Primordial Ink Tattoo100201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine03/03/2025
The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment1002516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/28/2025
Gyro Cafe97291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/28/2025
Spare Time Cafe9995 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/28/2025
Wendy's #6221001905 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/28/2025
Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est991920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/28/2025
Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield CCApproval220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities - Routine02/28/2025
Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs96830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164Food Service - Routine02/28/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049981816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/28/2025
Wingstop 1529100443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/28/2025
Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio100833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios - Routine02/28/2025
Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS100220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/28/2025
Wing Stop1002910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up02/28/2025
JourneyPure Regard Kitchen995080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/28/2025
Burger King 00140991661 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/28/2025
Casa Grande Event Center1005185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Boys And Girls Club Of Rutherford County100820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 11005185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar1003053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table991801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Song Da Chinese Restaurant9811461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio100107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine02/27/2025
High Society Aux Bar100211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Fatguy Southern Kitchen986854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
The Creative Learning Center Food Svc100506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 21005185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Tiny Town Child Care Food1005260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service100703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
River Landing HOA Pool964917 Barnburgh Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine02/27/2025
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE68173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Smyrna West Alternative School10012619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings - Routine02/27/2025
Tokyo Grill982975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Penn Station993053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129-4186Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Luna Latin Food962181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Slice n Spin81107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Holloway High School100619 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Taco Station971344A South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Rock-N-Roll Sushi993053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Kleer-Vu Lunchroom99226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Camino Real # 10983359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Hungry Spot Mobile Commissary991600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Through The Grapevine99630 Broadmor Dr. STE 190 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
High Society99211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc10012619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/27/2025
Sonic #56621001889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/27/2025
Candy Cloud Smyrna100801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/26/2025
Tru By Hilton Hotel99950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine02/26/2025
Baymont by Wyndham Hotel92109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Hotels Motels - Routine02/26/2025
Towneplace Suites100990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine02/26/2025
Cool Beans Mobile Food Establishment (Bus)1005331 Cobalt Court Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Indian Hills Golf Club100405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C91199380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Aunty K's Child Care Food100203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up02/26/2025
The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc1001165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Dos Brothers Murfreesboro992249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/26/2025
Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill88900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #399799 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Domino's Pizza 549399118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Aunty K's Child CareApproval203 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne TN 37086Child Care Facilities - Routine02/26/2025
Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast98168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/26/2025
McAlister's Deli982357 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/26/2025
Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE95805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi962808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/26/2025
Campus Sub981124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/26/2025
Love4Boba Cafe996528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Home2 Suites by Hilton92960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine02/26/2025
Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast95990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
MTSU Recreation Center Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine02/26/2025
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast100109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Dominos Pizza #15311003035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/26/2025
Rockhaven Lodge Spa96462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools - Routine02/26/2025
Main Event Kitchen1001510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Fazoli's #508999835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Brunch And Brew Cafe991220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
The Fish House981626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel-175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Jersey Mikes Subs100479 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 115 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Main Event Bar1001510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Waffle House1002107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Chicken Salad Chick99372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Rodeway Inn & Suites901300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Follow-Up02/25/2025
LivAway Suites100871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine02/25/2025
McDonalds1002674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Jet's Pizza992975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
The Fish House Bar931626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Whataburger1001835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Salem Academy Food1003455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Cedar Stone Concession (Smyrna Youth Baseball League)1003639 Morton Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Sleep Inn100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine02/25/2025
Me Time Childcare FS991638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Salem Academy 2 Food Svc1003443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Sonic # 61002083 Lascassas Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Newk's Restaurant99149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel-2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Panera Bread #9851001970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

