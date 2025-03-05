Health Scores: Rutherford County March 5, 2025

These are the health scores for February 25 to March 5, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Score/Result
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Learning Zone Berkshire CC
|Approval
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
|75
|1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Rodeway Inn
|95
|610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Daylight Donuts
|99
|2898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Junior's BBQ Mobile
|100
|1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|TN Golf Station
|99
|1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Staybridge Suites Food
|98
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition
|100
|2240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings Lounge #173
|100
|430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Hokkaido Ramen House
|98
|521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Miracle Desserts Bakery & Food Mobile
|96
|1304 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|98
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/04/2025
|A Love for Kidz Learning Academy FSE
|100
|1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2
|100
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Van Horns Cookies Mobile
|100
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Van Horn Cookies-Residence
|100
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Memories Bar and Grill
|96
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Obento
|99
|1636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Christiana Elementary School
|100
|4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037
|School Buildings - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Christiana Elementary School Food Service
|100
|4701 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|A Love for Kidz Learning Academy
|Approval
|1511 Elrod St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|03/04/2025
|MTSU Ann Campbell Early Learning Center
|Approval
|206 North Baird Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings #173
|100
|430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/04/2025
|Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food Establishment
|99
|5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Camino Real Bar #4
|100
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar
|96
|5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|Nana's House
|100
|133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro
|100
|125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Hop Springs Catering
|100
|6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Little Journey Preschool Food Svc
|100
|111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Camino Real #4
|98
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc
|73
|467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Los Agaveros Restaurant Bar
|99
|5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts
|100
|301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/03/2025
|New China Panda
|96
|2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|Hungry Howie's
|100
|2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/03/2025
|Angelo's Picnic Pizza
|100
|1402 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37160
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|03/03/2025
|The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/28/2025
|Gyro Cafe
|97
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Spare Time Cafe
|99
|95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Wendy's #622
|100
|1905 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/28/2025
|Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est
|99
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/28/2025
|Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield CC
|Approval
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|02/28/2025
|Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs
|96
|830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164
|Food Service - Routine
|02/28/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
|98
|1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Wingstop 1529
|100
|443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/28/2025
|Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS
|100
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/28/2025
|Wing Stop
|100
|2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|JourneyPure Regard Kitchen
|99
|5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Burger King 00140
|99
|1661 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Casa Grande Event Center
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Boys And Girls Club Of Rutherford County
|100
|820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 1
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar
|100
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table
|99
|1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Song Da Chinese Restaurant
|98
|11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|100
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/27/2025
|High Society Aux Bar
|100
|211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Fatguy Southern Kitchen
|98
|6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|The Creative Learning Center Food Svc
|100
|506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 2
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Tiny Town Child Care Food
|100
|5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service
|100
|703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|River Landing HOA Pool
|96
|4917 Barnburgh Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|68
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Smyrna West Alternative School
|100
|12619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Tokyo Grill
|98
|2975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Penn Station
|99
|3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129-4186
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Luna Latin Food
|96
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Slice n Spin
|81
|107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Holloway High School
|100
|619 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Taco Station
|97
|1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi
|99
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Kleer-Vu Lunchroom
|99
|226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Camino Real # 10
|98
|3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Hungry Spot Mobile Commissary
|99
|1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Through The Grapevine
|99
|630 Broadmor Dr. STE 190 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|High Society
|99
|211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc
|100
|12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/27/2025
|Sonic #5662
|100
|1889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Candy Cloud Smyrna
|100
|801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/26/2025
|Tru By Hilton Hotel
|99
|950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Baymont by Wyndham Hotel
|92
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Towneplace Suites
|100
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Cool Beans Mobile Food Establishment (Bus)
|100
|5331 Cobalt Court Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Indian Hills Golf Club
|100
|405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911
|99
|380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Aunty K's Child Care Food
|100
|203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/26/2025
|The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc
|100
|1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Dos Brothers Murfreesboro
|99
|2249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/26/2025
|Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill
|88
|900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3
|99
|799 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Domino's Pizza 5493
|99
|118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Aunty K's Child Care
|Approval
|203 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast
|98
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/26/2025
|McAlister's Deli
|98
|2357 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/26/2025
|Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE
|95
|805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|96
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/26/2025
|Campus Sub
|98
|1124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/26/2025
|Love4Boba Cafe
|99
|6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Home2 Suites by Hilton
|92
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast
|95
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
|100
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Dominos Pizza #1531
|100
|3035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|96
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/26/2025
|Main Event Kitchen
|100
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Fazoli's #5089
|99
|835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Brunch And Brew Cafe
|99
|1220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|The Fish House
|98
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel
|-
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Jersey Mikes Subs
|100
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 115 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Main Event Bar
|100
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Waffle House
|100
|2107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|99
|372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Rodeway Inn & Suites
|90
|1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|LivAway Suites
|100
|871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/25/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Jet's Pizza
|99
|2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|The Fish House Bar
|93
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Salem Academy Food
|100
|3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Cedar Stone Concession (Smyrna Youth Baseball League)
|100
|3639 Morton Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Sleep Inn
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Me Time Childcare FS
|99
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Salem Academy 2 Food Svc
|100
|3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Sonic # 6
|100
|2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Newk's Restaurant
|99
|149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|-
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Panera Bread #985
|100
|1970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
